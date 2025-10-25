Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2025

Vancouver Whitecaps host FC Dallas at BC Place on Sunday in the first round of the MLS playoffs. The sides had clashed on the final day of the competition's league phase just last weekend, with the Texas outfit pulling off a narrow 2-1 victory on the road.

Ad

The Caps were reduced to 10 men in only the 11th minute as Mathias Laborda was sent off, handing Dallas a numerical advantage for much of the tie. Osaze Urhoghide then fired Los Toros in front six minutes later, although Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller leveled the scores for Vancouver from the penalty spot in the 28th minute.

Eric Quill's side then went in front just two minutes into the restart as Kaick made it 2-1 for Dallas, which eventually proved to be the winner as Vancouver failed to claw their way back this time.

Ad

Trending

Just eight days since then, the sides are set to clash again - this time in a two-legged playoff with the winner of the tie progressing into the Conference semifinals, where they'd face either Los Angeles FC or Austin FC in a one-off affair.

Vancouver will be gunning for revenge on Dallas here, but another tough contest awaits here between two in-form sides.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 clashes between the sides in the past, with Vancouver winning 11 times over Dallas and losing on 13 occasions, including in their latest encounter last weekend.

The last five meetings between these sides have seen the spoils equally shared, with two wins and a draw.

After two consecutive draws between Vancouver and Dallas between 2019 and 2021, the sides have drawn only twice more in their next nine encounters.

Having beaten Vancouver in their last encounter, Dallas could see consecutive wins for the first time since a run of three between 2012 and 2013.

The Caps have won seven of their last 10 matches, while Dallas have won four of their last six.

Ad

Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas Prediction

With both teams in good form, we expect another tough battle here. But since this one's just the first leg, it should end all square, leaving the tie finely poised.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 FC Dallas

Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More