Vannes vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

Domestic football continues in France in the form of the Coupe de France, with Vannes hosting PSG at the Stade de la Rabine on Monday.

Vannes currently play in Championnat National 2, which is the fourth tier of French football.

They beat US St. Philbert de Grandlieu 2-0 in their first game before going on to beat PD Ergue Gaberic 2-1 in their next game. They beat Championnat National 3 side Wasquehal 4-0 in the previous round before getting drawn against French powerhouse PSG.

Vannes have qualified for the last 32 of the cup competition for the first time in over a decade and will be looking to make a good account of themselves on Monday.

PSG beat Feignies/Aulnoye EFC 3-0 in their opening cup game of the campaign and could very well have scored double that tally.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace on the day while Mauro Icardi scored the other.

PSG are the defending champions of the Coupe de France and are also the record holders, having won the cup competition 14 times. They will be looking to win next week as they continue their title defense.

Vannes vs PSG Head-to-Head

Monday's game will mark the very first meeting between Vannes and PSG. Both sides will therefore be looking to win as they seek advancement in the tournament.

PSG have failed to advance past this stage just once in the past 20 seasons and will be looking to continue their dominance in the cup competition next week.

Vannes Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-D

PSG Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Vannes vs PSG Team News

Vannes

The hosts have no known injury or suspension concerns ahead of Monday's game. All players are available to manager Pierre Talmont.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG

The visitors have a few absentees ahead of their cup clash. Neymar, Layvin Kurzawa, Juan Bernat and Julian Draxler are all injured and will not be available to play against Vannes next week. Sergio Ramos was suspended for the game after picking up a red card against Lorient last time out.

Injured: Neymar, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa, Juliana Draxler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sergio Ramos

Vannes vs PSG Predicted XI

Vannes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Garissone Innocent; Alexandre Le Nedic, Gregory Lescot, Erwan Quintin; Jordan Henry, Seibou Mama, Lucas Daury; Diedry Kouassi, Sebastien Persico, Leo Yorbe

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo; Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Eric Junior Ebimbe; Xavi Simmons, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Vannes vs PSG Prediction

Vannes currently ply their trade in the fourth tier of French football. The game will be a good experience for the home players and the team as a whole. However, the difference between the two sides is vast and should ultimately see PSG pick up an easy win.

Prediction: Vannes 0-4 PSG

