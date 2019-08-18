VAR - a stone-cold stunner in the works of the Champions | Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham

Jesus scores in stoppage time but the goal is disallowed

An extraordinary game, poised to put the Champions on top of the table again, got intervened by VAR which ended their amazing winning streak at the Etihad. In stoppage time the ball somehow found Gabriel Jesus at the end of a peach of a cross from a corner by Kevin de Bruyne. The substitute elegantly brought it down under control, slotted it in the bottom corner and danced in celebration with the City fans, but it was all too soon. VAR showed that the ball had touched the hand of Aymeric Laporte before finding its way to Jesus.

It was deja vu all over again for Manchester City, who were knocked out of the Champions League by VAR in the last minute of stoppage time against the same opponents, a few months ago. "I am in love with VAR! Sometimes you get the benefits. Today and in the Champions League. You cannot stop the progression of technology", said a jubilant Mauricio Pochettino after the game, who was seen having a long debate about VAR with Guardiola on the touchline.

Pochettino and Guardiola debate VAR

The Manchester City boss feels they've been hard done by VAR yet again but accepted the result nevertheless. "Deja vu. It was the same! The last action, we score, and VAR disallows it. So what should I say? The second time, it’s tough, but it is what it is. It’s the new rules".

Despite the conclusion it was a captivating game of football which we live for as football fans. It was a classic Premier League encounter between the Champions of England and the finalists of the Chmapions League, and besides the VAR decision the game had many more amazing Premier League performances and moments, so we take a look at the top three.

#3 De Bruyne ran the show, but Tottenham were defiant

De Bruyne was magnificent against Spurs - Premier League

It was a masterclass from Kevin de Bruyne who was in inspired form against the familiar London foes. The Belgian showed all of the skills he's got up his sleeve, with his brilliant passing and crossing leaving spectators in a familair awe. His movement in midfield from the centre to the wing, and his vision to pick out Aguero, Jesus and Sterling were world class.

His sublime cross in the 20th minute found Raheem Sterling on the far post, who has been in prolific form since last season. His perfectly driven low cross then found Aguero in the 35th minute which gave City the lead. City were rampant all over the park and Spurs were just holding on.

But as we've seen so many times in football, it's only the scoreline that matters, not the fact that City had 30 shots compared to Tottenham's 3. The result will make City feel they've unluckily lost two points and their lead at the top of the table.

