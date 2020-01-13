VAR, Aguero the GOAT, Liverpool's unbeaten run - 5 Talking Points from this weekend's Premier League action

Scott Newman

Jan 13, 2020

Liverpool's unbeaten run continued with a win over Tottenham this weekend

It was another action-packed weekend of football in the Premier League, as we saw a total of 27 goals across the 10 games on offer, with Liverpool extending their lead at the top of the table by defeating Spurs, and Manchester City thumping relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Elsewhere there were big wins for Manchester United, Chelsea, Southampton and Watford, while Bournemouth and Norwich slipped further into trouble at the bottom of the table.

Here are 5 talking points from the weekend’s Premier League action.

#1 Can anyone stop Liverpool?

Liverpool's win was their 20th of the season

Nobody really expected Tottenham Hotspur to be the team to end Liverpool’s lengthy unbeaten streak – which now dates back to over a year – but it was tough to count Jose Mourinho’s side out at the same time. As it happened, Spurs had the chances to take at least a point from Saturday’s game in North London, but some poor finishing meant that in the end, the Reds picked up their 20th win of 2019-20.

With just 17 games remaining for Jurgen Klopp’s side, the question is beginning to become not about whether they can win their first Premier League title – they’re now 14 points clear with a game in hand – but whether they can match Arsenal’s 2003-04 achievement and go through the whole season without a loss.

This week’s game against Spurs was a clear banana skin, but despite not playing brilliantly, the Reds again came through. It won’t be easy for them to match the ‘Invincibles’ as they still have another 4 fixtures to play against the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’, including a showdown with bitter rivals Manchester United this weekend, and they’re also involved in the Champions League, but if any side can do it, it’ll be Klopp’s.

The German boss has put together a remarkable deep squad in all areas – they’ve survived a handful of key injuries this season already – and their front trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane is so good that if one or even two of them doesn’t play so well, the other one always seems to find a way to hurt their opponents.

Right now Liverpool appear to have everything – including a bit of luck – on their side. It’ll be fascinating to see them attempt to match Arsenal’s famous feat, and a huge achievement if they can do so.

