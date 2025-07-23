Varazdin vs Santa Clara Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

In their first competitive game of the 2025-26 campaign, Varazdin and Santa Clara square off in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers on Thursday. Both sides will set out in search of a first-leg advantage at the Stadion Andelko Herjavec as they look to place one foot in the third qualifying round.

Varazdin wrapped up what was a successful pre-season campaign last weekend when they played out a goalless draw with fellow Croatian outfit NK Sesvete.

Having picked up four wins and one draw from their five friendly games, head coach Elmar Bakhshiyev will hope his side can keep the momentum going as they prepare for their European debut fixture on Thursday.

Varazdin secured a first-ever European qualification last season, when they finished fourth in the Croatian HNL table with 49 points from 36 games, just one point above fifth-placed Slaven Belupo outside the qualifying spot.

As for Santa Clara, they clinched a UEFA Conference League qualifying berth after securing a fifth-placed finish in the Portuguese Primeira Liga table last season.

Vasco Matos’ men won 17 of their 34 league matches while losing 11 and claiming six draws to collect 57 points, three points above sixth-placed Vitoria de Guimaraes outside the final qualifying spot.

Santa Clara head into Thursday’s clash off the back of just one friendly outing, which came last Wednesday when they played out a 1-1 draw with fellow Portuguese side Farense.

Varazdin vs Santa Clara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Varazdin and Santa Clara, and both sides will be looking to kick off their rivalry on a positive note.

Varazdin are unbeaten in all but one of their last 12 matches across all competitions, picking up seven wins and four draws since mid-April.

Santa Clara have lost just one of their most recent six away games while claiming two wins and three draws since March 15.

Varazdin are on a run of seven straight competitive home matches without defeat, picking up two wins and five draws since a 1-0 loss against Slaven on February 16.

Varazdin vs Santa Clara Prediction

Off the back of a stellar pre-season run, Varazdin will head into Thursday’s clash with confidence as they look to mark their European debut on a high.

However, given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing Santa Clara to come out on top at the Stadion Andelko Herjavec.

Prediction: Varazdin 1-3 Santa Clara

Varazdin vs Santa Clara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Santa Clara to win

Tip 2: First to score - Santa Clara (The Portuguese outfit have netted the opening goal in their last five games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the visitors’ last six matches)

