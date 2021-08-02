Vegalta Sendai vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Searching for a third straight win in the J1 League, Gamba Osaka visit the Yurtec Stadium Sendai to take on Vegalta Sendai on Tuesday.

The hosts, who are without a win in their last six outings across all competitions, are returning to action following a three-week break.

Vegalta Sendai’s struggles continued last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw away to Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

The game, which took place on 10 July, saw Lucas Fernandes open the scoring for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo. However, Takumi Mase leveled the scores on the half-hour mark to force a share of the spoils.

Vegalta Sendai have now failed to win any of their last six games, picking up four draws and losing twice.

This poor run of results has seen Makoto Teguramori’s men drop into the relegation places. They now occupy 18th place, three points away from safety.

Gamba Osaka, on the other hand, claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory when they took on Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo on Friday.

In a one-sided affair at the Sapporo Dome Stadium, Shinya Yajima and Leandro Pereira scored in either half to hand Gamba Osaka their second consecutive win.

The win saw Masanobu Matsunami’s side rise to 13th place in the J1 League standings, level on 13 points with Shimizu S-Pulse.

Vegalta Sendai vs Gamba Osaka Head-To-Head

Gamba Osaka head into the game as the slightly superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from their 21 games against Vegalta Sendai. The hosts have picked up six wins, while six games have ended all square.

Vegalta Sendai Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-D

Gamba Osaka Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Vegalta Sendai vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Vegalta Sendai

Vegalta Sendai have Takuma Nishimura ruled out with an injury. There are no suspension concerns for head coach Makoto Teguramori.

Injured: Takuma Nishimura

Suspended: None

Gamba Osaka

Gamba Osaka will still have to cope without the services of Haruto Shirai, Shin Won-ho and Jun Ichimori, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Haruto Shirai, Shin Won-ho, Jun Ichimori

Suspended: None

Vegalta Sendai vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XI

Vegalta Sendai Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jakub Slowik; Yasuhiro Hiraoka, Kyohei Yoshino, Hayato Teruyama; Koji Hachisuka, Shogo Nakahara, Rikiya Uehara, Takumi Mase; Ryoma Kida, Chihiro Kato; Felippe Cardoso

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Masaaki Higashiguchi, Genta Miura, Gen Shoji, Shunya Suganuma, Kohei Okuno, Yuki Yamamoto, Shu Kurata, Keisuke Kurokawa, Takashi Usami, Shinya Yajima, Leandro Pereira

Vegalta Sendai vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

The two previous games between these sides have seen a total of nine goals scored and we expect Tuesday’s match to be another thrilling contest.

However, we predict the visitors will claim the win as they head into the game in stronger form and with a superior squad.

Prediction: Vegalta Sendai 1-3 Gamba Osaka

