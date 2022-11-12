Velarde CF vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022

Sevilla get their Copa del Rey campaign underway when they take on amateur side Velarde CF at the Estadio Municipal de La Maruca on Sunday.

The La Liga side head into the weekend winless in their last four matches and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Velarde kicked off their Copa del Rey campaign on October 19, when they claimed a 1-0 victory over Turegano CF on home turf.

They are currently unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and one draw since May.

Velarde head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive home victories, scoring four goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

Elsewhere, Sevilla failed to arrest their slump in form as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Real Sociedad last time out.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side are now winless in four straight matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming one draw in that time.

Sevilla are currently 18th in the La Liga standings after a sloppy start to the season and will head into the weekend in dire need of a pick-me-up.

Velarde CF vs Sevilla Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Velarde and Sevilla, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Sevilla head into the weekend winless in their last four games across all competitions, losing three and managing one draw since a 3-0 victory over Copenhagen on October 25.

Velarde are unbeaten in their last three matches, picking up two wins and one draw in that time.

Sevilla have managed just one win in their last seven away games, losing twice and claiming four draws since September.

Velarde CF vs Sevilla Prediction

Velarde are in for a tough 90 minutes against a significantly superior Sevilla side who will be looking to find their feet. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we anticipate the visitors will ease to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Velarde CF 0-3 Sevilla

Velarde CF vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Sevilla’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Velarde’s last 10 outings)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes