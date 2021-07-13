Velez Sarsfield vs Barcelona SC prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021 

Velez Sarsfield will welcome Barcelona SC to Estadio Jose Amalfitani on Wednesday for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie.

The home side secured their spot at this stage of the tournament by virtue of their second-place finish in Group G. The Buenos Aires outfit finished with 10 points, two points behind table-toppers Flamengo.

Barcelona SC finished top of Group C, three points ahead of Argentine heavyweights Boca Juniors.

Velez Sarsfield have not been in action since playing a goalless draw with Flamengo in their final group stage game at the end of May.

Barcelona SC were held to a 1-1 draw by Emelec on home turf on Saturday. Carlos Garces scored a second-half equalizer for the hosts after Sebastian Rodrigues had put Emelec ahead in the first half.

Velez Sarsfield vs Barcelona SC Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides. The visitors have two wins from their last five games in all competitions.

The home side have not been in action for over a month. Their penalty shootout defeat to Racing Club saw them eliminated from the 2021 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Velez Sarsfield form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Barcelona SC form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Velez Sarsfield vs Barcelona SC Team News

Velez Sarsfield

Agustin Mulet has been ruled out with heart-related issues. Francisco Ortega is currently with the Argentina Under-23 team for the Olympics but would have been suspended due to the red card he received against Flamengo.

Heart issue: Agustin Mulet

Suspension/International Duty: Francisco Ortega

Barcelona SC

Gabriel Marques, Dario Aimar and Pedro Velasco are all still sidelined with long-term injuries.

Injuries: Gabriel Marques, Dario Aimar, Pedro Velasco

Suspension: None

Velez Sarsfield vs Barcelona SC Predicted XI

Velez Sarsfield Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucas Hoyos (GK); Miguel Brizuela, Lautaro Giannetti, Matias de los Santos, Tomas Guidara; Santiago Caseres, Federico Mancuello; Lucas Janson, Thiago Almada, Ricardo Centurion; Juan-Martin Lucero

Barcelona SC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Javier Burrai (GK); Leonel Quinones, William Riveros, Fernando Leon, Byron Castillo; Carcelen Carabali, Emmanuel Martinez, Nixon Molina, Michael Hoyos; Damian Diaz, Carlos Acosta

Velez Sarsfield vs Barcelona SC

Velez Sarsfield have not been in action for over six weeks and this could have an adverse effect when playing against Barcelona SC.

The two sides have compact defenses, which could see both attacks struggle to create chances. But Velez Sarsfield have enough quality to narrowly nick a home win.

Prediction: Velez Sarsfield 1-0 Barcelona SC

