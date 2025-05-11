Venezia vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | May 12th 2025

Venezia will welcome Fiorentina to Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo in Serie A on Monday. The hosts are 19th in the league table with 26 points and can avoid direct relegation, provided they win their three remaining league games. The Viola, currently, ninth in the standings, are chasing a direct European spot next season.

The Leoni Alati went unbeaten in their first three games of April and are winless in their last two games. They lost 2-0 at home to AC Milan last month and were held to a 1-1 draw by Torino last week.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three games in all competitions. Their unbeaten streak in Serie A ended after six games last week, as they lost 1-0 away to Roma. Winger Nicolò Zaniolo was sent off in the sixth minute of stoppage time against his former employers.

Their poor form continued in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League semifinals on Thursday and were held to a 2-2 draw, conceding an equalizer in the 97th minute. Robin Gosens had bagged a first-half brace in that match.

Venezia vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 45 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 20 wins. The Leoni Alati have 14 wins against their southern rivals, and 11 games have ended in draws.

All four league wins for Venezia in Serie A have been registered at home this season. Notably, they have failed to score in five of their last six home games.

Fiorentina have registered three wins in their travels across all competitions in 2025 while suffering seven defeats in 11 games.

The last six league meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording two wins apiece and the reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw.

Venezia vs Fiorentina Prediction

The Leoni Alati have lost just one of their last five league games, playing three draws. Notably, they have won four of their last six home meetings against the visitors while suffering just one loss and will look to build on that form.

Goalscorer against Torino, Kike Pérez was injured last week but should be fit enough to start here. Michael Svoboda remains sidelined with an injury, while Alfred Duncan and Richie Sagrado are also unavailable.

I Gigliati have endured a winless run across all competitions in May, suffering two defeats, and will look to improve upon that record. They have won just two of their last 10 Serie A away games, suffering six losses.

Danilo Cataldi is sidelined with an injury while Nicolò Zaniolo is another confirmed absentee after being sent off last week. Moise Kean has muscle fatigue and will undergo a late fitness test.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Venezia's home record in this fixture, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Venezia 1-1 Fiorentina

Venezia vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

