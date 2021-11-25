Venezia vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Venezia are set to play Inter Milan at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on Saturday in Serie A.

Venezia come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna in the league. A second-half goal from Nigerian attacker David Okereke ensured victory for Paolo Zanetti's Venezia.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, beat Roberto De Zerbi's Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. A second-half brace from former Wolfsburg and Manchester City striker and veteran Bosnia and Herzegovina international Edin Dzeko sealed the deal for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan.

Venezia vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

This is the first time Venezia and Inter Milan are facing each other in the Serie A in a long time.

Venezia form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-L-L

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-D-W-W-D

Venezia vs Inter Milan Team News

Venezia

Venezia manager Paolo Zanetti will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Luca Fiordilino, Austrian defender Michael Svoboda and Nigeria international Tyronne Ebuehi. There are doubts over the availability of Slovenian midfielder Domen Crnigoj.

Injured: Michael Svoboda, Tyronne Ebuehi, Luca Fiordilino

Doubtful: Domen Crnigoj

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will be without young Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao. There are doubts over the availability of Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij and Chilean attacker Alexis Sanchez. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Gabriel Brazao

Doubtful: Alexis Sanchez, Stefan de Vrij

Suspended: None

Venezia vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Sergio Romero, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Mattia Caldara, Pietro Ceccaroni, Ridgeciano Haps, Gianluca Busio, Antonio Junior Vacca, Ethan Ampadu, Tanner Tessmann, David Okereke, Dennis Johnsen

🥇 Former Man Utd shot-stopper Sergio Romero is the top rated goalkeeper in Europe's top 5 leagues this season (7.48).

🇮🇹 Enjoying life at Venezia



🇮🇹 Enjoying life at Venezia 🥇 Former Man Utd shot-stopper Sergio Romero is the top rated goalkeeper in Europe's top 5 leagues this season (7.48). 🇮🇹 Enjoying life at Venezia

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Venezia vs Inter Milan Prediction

Venezia are currently 14th in Serie A, and have exceeded expectations and produced some good performances this season. Young American midfielders Tanner Tessmann and Gianluca Busio have both done well so far.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, four points behind league leaders Napoli. Simone Inzaghi has a strong squad to work with, and Inter Milan are expected to be in and around the title conversation this season as well.

Inter Milan will be the favourites to win here.

Prediction: Venezia 0-2 Inter Milan

