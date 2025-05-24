Venezia vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25, 2025 

Venezia and Juventus battle for three points on the final day of the Serie A campaign on Sunday at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo. Both sides are in need of maximum points for markedly different reasons.
The hosts will hope that their four-game trend of wins and losses at the Pierluigi ends, following a hard-fought 2-1 win over Fiorentina in their most recent game in front of their fans.
Juventus, for their part, have won just two games on the road this year, losing four and drawing six. Bluntness in front of goal played a key role in this form, with the Turin outfit scoring more than once just once.
The Bianconeri will look to build on their routine 2-0 home win over Udinese last weekend. Nico Gonzalez made it two goals in his last four games, breaking the deadlock just past the hour-mark, while Dusan Vlahovic stepped off the bench to secure the win in the 88th minute.
The win left Juve in fourth spot in the standings, with 67 points from 37 games, while Venezia are 19th with 29 points.
Venezia vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Juventus have 21 wins from their last 33 head-to-head games with Venezia, losing three.
- Their most recent clash in December saw the two sides cancel each other out in a 2-2 stalemate in the reverse fixture.
- Venezia haven't scored in seven home games against sides currently in the top half.
- Juventus have won one of four away games against sides currently in the bottom five of the standings, losing one.
- Venezia's 72% of home games this season have produced less than three goals.
- Juventus are winless in five away games, losing two.
Venezia vs Juventus Prediction
Inter Milan and Napoli took a thrilling title race to the final day, with the Neapolitans winning a fourth Scudetto on Friday. However, Naples and Milan aren't the only two cities to be engaged in last-day Serie A drama, with Turin and Venice also involved.
Venezia are seeking to avoid an immediate return to Serie B for the second consecutive time. I Leoni Alati don't entirely have their destiny in their hands, as they are two points away from safety and need to win while hoping results elsewhere go their way.
Juventus, for their part, are in a three-way race for the final UEFA Champions League spot. Igor Tudor's side hold all the aces, and a win will see them secure fourth spot regardless of results elsewhere.Hence, expect Juve to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Venezia 0-1 Juventus
Venezia vs Juventus Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Juventus to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals