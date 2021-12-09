Venezia vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Venezia are set to play Juventus at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on Saturday in Serie A.

Venezia come into this game on the back of a 4-3 loss to Igor Tudor's Hellas Verona in the league. An own goal from French striker Thomas Henry, a penalty from forward Gianluca Caprari and a brace from Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone sealed the deal for Hellas Verona.

Goals from centre-back Pietro Ceccaroni, Slovenian midfielder Domen Crnigoj and former OH Leuven striker Thomas Henry proved to be a mere consolation for Venezia, who had Ceccaroni sent off in the second-half.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Andriy Shevchenko's Genoa in their most recent league game. Goals from Colombia international Juan Cuadrado and Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala secured the win for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus.

Venezia vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Venezia and Juventus have not played each other in Serie A for quite some time now.

Venezia form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-W-W

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-W-W

Venezia vs Juventus Team News

Venezia

Venezia will be without Nigeria internationa David Okereke. There are doubts over the availability of Icelandic midfielder Arnor Sigurdsson. Centre-back Pietro Ceccaroni is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Paolo Zanetti is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: David Okereke

Doubtful: Arnor Sigurdsson

Suspended: Pietro Ceccaroni

Juventus

Meanwhile, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian right-back Danilo and winger Federico Chiesa. There are doubts over the availability of Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski, Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, American midfielder Weston McKennie and Italy internationals Mattia De Sciglio and Mattia Perin.

Injured: Federico Chiesa, Danilo

Doubtful: Mattia Perin, Mattia De Sciglio, Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey, Dejan Kulusevski

Suspended: None

Venezia vs Juventus Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Romero, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda, Cristian Molinaro, Sofian Kiyine, Antonio Junior Vacca, Domen Crnigoj, Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason, Dennis Johnsen, Thomas Henry

Juventus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean, Alvaro Morata

GOAL News @GoalNews Paulo Dybala is set to renew his Juventus contract until 2026 ✍️



Venezia vs Juventus Prediction

Venezia are 16th in Serie A, five points ahead of 18th-placed Cagliari. They have produced some good performances this season, but come into this game on the back of three consecutive losses in the league.

Juventus, on the other hand, are 5th in the league, 11 points behind league leaders AC Milan. The Old Lady endured a poor start to the season and manager Massimiliano Allegri clearly has a tough job in his hands of rebuilding this Juventus side.

Juventus, for all their negatives, should have enough to win here.

Prediction: Venezia 0-2 Juventus

Edited by Abhinav Anand