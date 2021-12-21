Venezia vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Aiming to move level on points with Juventus in the Conference League qualification spot, Lazio visit the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo to face Venezia on Wednesday.

The hosts have failed to taste victory in any of their most recent five league games and will be aiming to end this dry spell.

Venezia failed to make it two wins from two last Sunday as they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with Sampdoria.

Prior to that, Paolo Zanetti’s men progressed to the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia courtesy of a 3-1 win over Ternana on home turf.

However, Venezia are winless in any of their last five Serie A games, picking up just two points in that time. This poor run has seen them drop to 16th place in the table.

Lazio, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out when they comfortably saw off Genoa 3-1.

Prior to that, they failed to pick up a win in two successive games, claiming one draw and losing one.

With 28 points from 18 games, Lazio are currently eighth in the Serie A table, three points behind Juventus in the Conference League qualification spot.

Venezia vs Lazio Head-To-Head

Lazio head into the game with the upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins from the last six meetings between the sides. Venezia have managed one win in that time, while two games have ended all square.

Venezia Form Guide: L-L-D-W-D

Lazio Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W

Venezia vs Lazio Team News

Venezia

The hosts will be without David Okereke and Ridgeciano Haps, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: David Okereke, Ridgeciano Haps

Suspended: None

Lazio

The hosts will be without Bobby Adekanye and Ciro Immobile, who have been sidelined through knee and muscle injuries respectively.

Injured: Bobby Adekanye, Ciro Immobile

Suspended: None

Venezia vs Lazio Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Romero; Tyrone Ebuehi, Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Ethan Ampadu, Dor Peretz, Domen Crnigoj; Mattia Aramu, Dennis Johnsen, Francesco Forte

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Manuel Lazzari; Danilo Cataldi, Toma Basic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Mattia Zaccagni, Pedro

Venezia vs Lazio Prediction

After a short dry spell, Lazio picked up an impressive win over Genoa last time out and will be looking to build on that performance. Next up is an opposing side who they are unbeaten against in their last three meetings and we predict they will claim all three points to heap more misery on their struggling hosts.

Prediction: Venezia 0-2 Lazio

Edited by Peter P