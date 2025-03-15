Venezia vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

In a clash between two teams from opposite ends of the league table, 19th-placed Venezia will welcome second-placed Napoli to Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have won just three of their 28 league games, and the Azzurri have registered 18 wins.

The Leoni Alati are winless in their last 11 league games. Their last three games have ended in draws, including a 1-1 away draw at Como last week. Late drama ensued as substitute Christian Gytkjær scored the equalizer from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

The visitors returned to winning ways after five games last week, recording a 2-1 home triumph over Fiorentina. Romelu Lukaku scored in the first half and Giacomo Raspadori doubled their lead after the break.

Venezia vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 27 times across all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 10 wins. The Leoni Alati have four wins while 13 games have ended in draws.

The Azzurri are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts and registered a narrow 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

The hosts have failed to score in four of their last five league outings.

Napoli are winless in their last three league games and, in their previous away games, they suffered a 2-1 loss to Como last month.

Venezia are winless in Serie A against the Partenopei since 1942. Their two Serie A wins in this fixture have been registered at home.

The visitors have the best defensive record in Serie A, conceding 23 goals. The Leoni Alati, meanwhile, have the second-worst attacking record, scoring 23 goals.

Venezia vs Napoli Prediction

Venezia are winless in five home games in 2025, failing to score in three. They have failed to score in four of their last five meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

John Yeboah picked up his fifth booking of the season last week and will serve a suspension here. Marin Sverko, Filip Stankovic, Michael Svoboda, and Richie Sagrado are sidelined with injuries while Gaetano Pio Oristanio has a fever and Christian Gytkjær faces a late fitness test.

The Partenopei registered their first win since January last week and will look to continue that form here. They have lost just one of their last 13 games in all competitions, with that loss registered away from home against Como last month. They are on a three-game winning streak in this fixture while keeping clean sheets.

Antonio Conte does not have any significant absentees for the trip to Venice as only Frank Anguissa and David Neres are expected to miss this match due to injuries.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we back the visitors to register a narrow win and the odds of a clean sheet are also good.

Prediction: Venezia 0-2 Napoli

Venezia vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

