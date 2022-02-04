Venezia vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Venezia play host to Napoli at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after Napoli claimed a 2-0 victory back in August’s reverse fixture.

Venezia continue to struggle for form in Serie A as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan last time out.

Paolo Zanetti’s men have now failed to taste victory in any of their last six games in all competitions, claiming two draws and losing four since a 3-1 win over Ternana in the Coppa Italia on December 14.

With 18 points from 22 games, Venezia are currently 17th in the Serie A table, one point and one place above Cagliari in the final relegation spot.

Meanwhile, Napoli made it two wins from two last time out when they saw off Salernitana 4-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, the Naples-based outfit crashed out of the Coppa Italia, courtesy of a 5-2 defeat against Fiorentina on 13 January, before claiming a 2-0 win over Bologna four days later.

With 49 points from 23 outings, Napoli are currently second on the log, four-points off first-placed Inter Milan, who have a game in hand.

Venezia vs Napoli Head-To-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. The results have been split right down the middle in their previous five encounters, with both sides claiming one win each. Three games have ended all square in that time.

Venezia Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Napoli Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Venezia vs Napoli Team News

Venezia

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Antonio Vacca and Ridgeciano Haps, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Antonio Vacca, Ridgeciano Haps

Suspended: None

Napoli

Hirving Lozano is currently recuperating from a shoulder problem, while Kalidou Koulibaly and Andre Zambo Anguisa are both on international duty with Senegal.

Injured: Hirving Lozano

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kalidou Koulibaly, Andre Zambo Anguisa

Venezia vs Napoli Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Romero (GK); Ethan Ampadu, Mattia Caldara, Pietro Ceccaroni, Cristian Molinaro; Domen Crnigoj, Tanner Tessmann, Michael Cuisance; Mattia Aramu, Gianluca Busio, Thomas Henry

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret (GK); Mario Rui, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Diego Demme, Stanislav Lobotka; Adam Ounas, Piotr Zieliński, Matteo Politano; Dries Mertens

Venezia vs Napoli Prediction

While Venezia will be looking to end their struggles, next up is a rampant Napoli side who have enjoyed a fine campaign in Serie A so far this season. The visitors boast a significantly superior crop of players and we predict they will claim all three points and keep within reach of Inter Milan at the top of the table.

Prediction: Venezia 0-2 Napoli

Edited by Manas Mitul