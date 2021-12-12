Venezia vs Ternana prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

Domestic football in Italy continues next week in the form of the Coppa Italia, with Venezia set to host Ternana on Tuesday afternoon.

Venezia beat Frosinone on penalties in their last cup game. The encounter, which ended goalless in normal time, saw the two sides score a goal each in the first half of extra time.

With no further goals scored, the game went on to penalties and the hosts emerged 8-7 winners.

Venezia failed to make it this far in the competition last season as they exited in the third round after losing to Hellas Verona. They will be looking to go further in the competition this time around.

Ternana beat Avelino on penalties in the first round of the Coppa Italia back in September. They then went on to beat Serie A side Bologna in an enthralling 5-4 victory in the next round.

Ternana exited last year's edition of the tournament in the very first round. They will now be looking to beat another top-flight opposition in a bid to advance in the competition.

Venezia vs Ternana Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between Venezia and Ternana. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won one more. Three of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in a Serie B clash back in 2018. Venezia won the game 2-0 on home turf.

Venezia Form Guide (Coppa Italia): W

Ternana Form Guide (Coppa Italia): W-W

Venezia vs Ternana Team News

Venezia

David Okereke, Niki Maenpaa and Luca Fiordilino are all injured and will miss the cup game on Tuesday. Pietro Ceccaroni has served his one-game suspension and is expected to return to the side.

Injured: David Okereke, Niki Maenpaa, Luca Fiordilino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ternana

Anthony Partipilo came off injured in Ternana's last game and has been ruled out of Tuesday's game. Gabriele Capanni, Matteo Ortolani and Davide Aggazi are all injured as well and will not feature against Venezia.

Injured: Anthony Partipilo, Matteo Ortolani, Gabriele Capanni, Davide Aggazi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezia vs Ternana Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luca Lezzerini; Tyrone Ebuehi, Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda, David Schnegg; Daan Heymans, Dor Peretz, Domen Crnigo; Mattia Aramu, Dennis Johnsen, Francesco Forte

Ternana Predicted XI (4-4-2): Antony Lannarilli; Salim Diakite, Marco Capuano, Frederik Sorensen, Bruno Martella; Christian Capone, Mattia Proietti, Ilias Koutsoupias, Diego Peralta; Alfredo Donnarumma, Stefano Pettinari

Venezia vs Ternana Prediction

Venezia picked up a hard-earned point against Serie A giants Juventus in their last outing. The draw ended a run of three consecutive defeats and will come as a massive confidence booster for the hosts.

Ternana were beaten 2-0 in their last league game, ending a run of five games without defeat. The visitors are the second-highest scoring side in Serie B this season and will be looking to take that goalscoring form into the cup competition. However, we expect Ternana's cup run to end on Tuesday as Venezia secure a victory.

Prediction: Venezia 2-1 Ternana

