Venezuela vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup qualifiers 2020

Venezuela are set to play hosts to Chile at the Estadio Olimpico de la UCV on Tuesday in their next FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

Venezuela come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Brazil on Saturday at Estadio do Morumbi.

A goal from Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was enough to secure the win for the Selecao, who fielded a strong side including Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Firmino.

Chile, on the other hand, beat Peru 2-0 on Saturday at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos. A first-half brace from Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal secured the win for Chile, as Peru succumbed to their second loss in three games.

Arturo Vidal scored both goals in Chile's 2-0 win over Peru.



This one was unstoppable 🚀



(via @MovistarDeporPe) pic.twitter.com/EovNjDkijg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 14, 2020

Venezuela vs Chile Head-to-Head

In 28 previous encounters between the two sides, Chile hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost two and drawn five.

The two countries last faced each other in 2017, with Chile beating Venezuela 3-1.

Advertisement

A brace from Colo Colo attacker Esteban Paredes and a goal from then-Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez ensured victory for their country. Striker Salomon Rondon scored the consolation goal for Venezuela in the second half.

Venezuela form guide: L-L-L

Chile form guide: L-D-W

Venezuela vs Chile Team News

Venezuela have some good players in their ranks. Former West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United striker Rondon remains a key player, while Granada midfielder Yangel Herrera is a young player with a bright future in the game.

There could be debuts for America de Cali goalkeeper Joel Graterol, La Guaira defender Jean Fuentes, Puerto Cabello teenager Oscar Conde, Caracas midfielder Anderson Contreras and Estudiantes de Merida midfielder Cristhian Rivas.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Chile can count on the experienced Inter Milan duo of Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez, who have a combined 253 caps and 76 goals for the national team. Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, Flamengo right-back Mauricio Isla and Universidad de Chile left-back Jean Beausejour also have more than 100 caps, ensuring a squad rich in experience.

San Luis goalkeeper Omar Carabali, Curico Unido midfielder Pablo Parra and Union Espanola youngster Carlos Palacios could get their debut caps in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezuela vs Chile Predicted XI

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wuilker Farinez, Roberto Rosales, Yordan Osorio, Wilker Angel, Rolf Feltscher, Junior Moreno, Yangel Herrera, Tomas Rincon, Darwin Machis, Salomon Rondon, Yeferson Soteldo

Advertisement

Chile Predicted XI (4-3-3): Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Paulo Diaz, Guillermo Maripan, Jean Beausejour, Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal, Cesar Pinares, Fabian Orellana, Alexis Sanchez, Jean Meneses

Venezuela vs Chile Prediction

Venezuela will rely on striker Rondon to lead the line and provide the goals. The Dalian Pro striker has been a consistent goalscorer throughout his career, and with players like Darwin Machis and Yeferson Soteldo around him, Rondon will have to be at his very best.

Chile, on the other hand, have in Vidal and Sanchez two players who were among the best in their positions during their prime. Fiorentina's Erick Pulgar could prove to be crucial, alongside AS Monaco centre-back Guillermo Maripan and River Plate centre-back Paulo Diaz.

Chile might not be the strong side which won the Copa America five years ago, but they have a good squad capable of doing well on any given day. They should be able to emerge victorious over Venezuela.

Prediction: Venezuela 1-3 Chile

Also Read: Reports: Manchester United target Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of leaving Juventus