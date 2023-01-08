Verona vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9, 2023

Verona will entertain Cremonese at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in a bottom-of-the-table Serie A clash on Monday (January 9).

The hosts are in last place in the standings with just one win and six points from 16 games. Cremonese, meanwhile, have just one win all season and are in 19th place with seven points.

Verona snapped their ten-game losing streak in the league with a 1-1 draw against Torino. Milan Duric scored in the 45th minute, but Aleksei Miranchuk's 64th-minute equaliser forced a share of the spoils.

Cremonese, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat in as many games when they lost 1-0 to Juventus, with Arkadiusz Milik scoring an injury time winner.

Verona vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 59 times across competitions since their first meeting in the erstwhile Prima Divisione in 1923.

The hosts lead 23-17, while 19 games have ended in draws.

They will meet for the first time since their meeting in the Coppa Italia in 2019. This will be their first Serie A clash since 1992.

The visitors are the only Serie A team without a win this season, while Verona are winless in their last 11 games.

Cremonese have not scored in five of their last six games, scoring 2.5 goals in that period.

Verona have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last nine games, but they have not scored more than once since September.

Cremonese have the second-worst attacking record in the competition, scoring 11 goals in 16 games, while Verona have scored 13 goals in that period.

Verona vs Cremonese Prediction

Verona have suffered just one defeat at home against Cremonese since 1928 and will be hopeful of a strong display.

As both teams have struggled in front of the goal this season, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Verona 1-1 Cremonese

Verona vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Verona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

