Verona vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2024

Verona entertain Juventus at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Serie A on Monday (August 26). Both teams got their campaigns underway with wins.

Verona overcame Napoli 3-0, bouncing back from a 2-1 loss in the Coppa Italia to Cesena earlier this month. After a goalless first half, they came back strong, with Dailon Livramento scoring in the 50th minute and substitute Daniel Mosquera bagged a brace.

Meanwhile, Juventus also won 3-0 win in their first game of the season, beating newcomers Como, coached by Cesc Fabregas, at home. Samuel Mbangula had a dream debut for the Old Lady, with an assist and a goal, while Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso respectively scored in stoppage time of either half.

Trending

Verona vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have met 87 times across competitions, with Juven leading 51-15.

Juve are unbeaten in five meetings with Verona, winning four.

Verona are unbeaten in three league games, while Juve are on a nine-game unbeaten streak.

Verona have suffered two losses in 10 home meetings against Juve, with both teams scoring 16 goals.

Juventus are winless in eight away games in Serie A, drawing the last four.

Six of their last eight meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with four clean sheets for Juve and none for Verona.

Verona vs Juventus Prediction

Verona kicked off their campaign with an impressive win over Napoli, keeping a clean sheet. They held Juve to a 2-2 draw at home last season, scoring two goals for the third time in five home meetings.

Juan Manuel Cruz and Suat Serdar are the two absentees for Verona. Reda Belahyane replaced Serdar in the campaign opener after the German midfielder picked up a muscle injury but is expected to start.

Juve, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten streak in Serie A to nine games with a comfortable win in their campaign opener. Interestingly, they have three wins in 12 away games in 2024.

Thiago Motta got his reign as the club manager with a win. He will be without the services of Khéphren Thuram and Timothy Weah due to injuries while Danilo is a doubt.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Verona's recent home record in the fixture, expect a draw to ensue.

Prediction: Verona 2-2 Juventus

Verona vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ondrej Duda to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback