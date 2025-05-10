Verona vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Verona will entertain Lecce at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts are 15th in the league table with 32 points and a win here will ensure their top-flight status. The Salentini are 17th in the standings with 27 points, just one more than 18th-placed Venezia. They are still at risk of being relegated to the second division.

The Gialloblù have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last six league games. They suffered a third consecutive defeat last week as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Inter Milan.

The visitors saw their winless streak extended to 12 games last week, suffering a 1-0 home loss to Napoli. It was their 20th league defeat of the league campaign and they will look to bounce back here.

Verona vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 48 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 19 wins. The Salentini are not far behind with 16 wins while 13 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring 24 goals in 35 games. I Gialloblù, meanwhile, have the joint-worst defensive record, conceding 63 goals.

Lecce registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in October, their first league win against the hosts since 2019.

Verona are winless in their last four home games and have failed to score in the last three.

The hosts have recorded the fewest draws (5) in Serie A this season. They have suffered 21 losses in 35 games.

The visitors have failed to score in five of their last seven meetings against the hosts.

Verona vs Lecce Prediction

The Gialloblù are winless in their last six league games, suffering three losses, and they have failed to score in five games during that period. Notably, they have lost just one of their last 10 home meetings against the visitors.

Davide Faraoni and Abdou Harroui remain sidelined with injuries, though Daniele Ghilardi and Diego Coppola are back from suspensions. Amin Sarr was injured against Inter Milan last week and is a major doubt.

The Salentini failed to score for the second time in three games last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways. While they are winless in their travels since February, they have scored one goal apiece in the last three away games.

Filip Marchwinski and Gaby Jean are the two confirmed absentees for the visitors. Nikola Krstović and Ante Rebić are in contention to start.

Both teams have struggled for form recently and will likely settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Verona 1-1 Lecce

Verona vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

