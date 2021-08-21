Verona vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A kicks off with an exciting fixture this weekend as Verona lock horns with Sassuolo in an important clash on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and have a point to prove in this match.

Verona managed a tenth-place finish in the Serie A last year but did display flashes of brilliance. The home side has been impressive in the Italian league and will need to step up in this game.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, have excelled under Roberto De Zerbi, and will want to secure European football this year. The Neroverdi finished in eighth place last season and could potentially pull off a few upsets this year.

Verona vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Sassuolo have a good record against Verona and have won eight out of 18 matches played between the two teams. Verona have managed six victories against Sassuolo and can trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous meeting between the two Italian sides took place earlier this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Sassuolo. Verona gave Sassuolo a run for their money on the day and will want to go a step further this weekend.

Verona form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Sassuolo form guide: D-W-W-D-D

Verona vs Sassuolo Team News

Verona will face a tough test against Sassuolo

Verona

Kevin Lasagna is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Marco Faraoni is also carrying a niggle and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Kevin Lasagna

Doubtful: Marco Faraoni

Suspended: None

Sassuolo have a point to prove in this game

Sassuolo

Domenico Berardi has been linked with a move away from the club and might not feature in this match. Pedro Obiang is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game against Verona this weekend.

Injured: Pedro Obiang

Doubtful: Matheus Henrique, Domenico Berardi

Suspended: Georgios Kyriakopoulos

Verona vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ivor Pandur; Giangiacomo Mangiani, Pawel Dawidowicz, Federico Ceccherini; Matteo Cancellieri, Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze; Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak, Nikola Kalinic

Mister #Dionisi prima di #VeronaSassuolo 🎙️



🗨️ «Arriviamo bene a questo inizio di campionato. Il Verona è una squadra che ci può mettere in difficoltà, noi dovremo essere bravi a sfruttare le occasioni che creeremo»



📺 https://t.co/7i08YM0dJM#ForzaSasol 🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/EEL5JoMvk3 — U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) August 20, 2021

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Jeremy Toljan; David Frattesi, Marco Lopez; Filip Djuricic, Hamed Traore, Jeremie Boga; Francesco Caputo

Verona vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have lost Manuel Locatelli in the summer transfer window and will need to work hard to make up for his absence this season. The Neroverdi can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this match.

Verona have pulled off a few surprising results over the past year and could potentially trouble their opponents this weekend. Sassuolo are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Verona 1-2 Sassuolo

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi