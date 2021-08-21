Verona vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A kicks off with an exciting fixture this weekend as Verona lock horns with Sassuolo in an important clash on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and have a point to prove in this match.
Verona managed a tenth-place finish in the Serie A last year but did display flashes of brilliance. The home side has been impressive in the Italian league and will need to step up in this game.
Sassuolo, on the other hand, have excelled under Roberto De Zerbi, and will want to secure European football this year. The Neroverdi finished in eighth place last season and could potentially pull off a few upsets this year.
Verona vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head
Sassuolo have a good record against Verona and have won eight out of 18 matches played between the two teams. Verona have managed six victories against Sassuolo and can trouble their opponents in this match.
The previous meeting between the two Italian sides took place earlier this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Sassuolo. Verona gave Sassuolo a run for their money on the day and will want to go a step further this weekend.
Verona form guide: W-L-W-D-D
Sassuolo form guide: D-W-W-D-D
Verona vs Sassuolo Team News
Verona
Kevin Lasagna is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Marco Faraoni is also carrying a niggle and is unlikely to be risked in this game.
Injured: Kevin Lasagna
Doubtful: Marco Faraoni
Suspended: None
Sassuolo
Domenico Berardi has been linked with a move away from the club and might not feature in this match. Pedro Obiang is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game against Verona this weekend.
Injured: Pedro Obiang
Doubtful: Matheus Henrique, Domenico Berardi
Suspended: Georgios Kyriakopoulos
Verona vs Sassuolo Predicted XI
Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ivor Pandur; Giangiacomo Mangiani, Pawel Dawidowicz, Federico Ceccherini; Matteo Cancellieri, Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze; Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak, Nikola Kalinic
Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Jeremy Toljan; David Frattesi, Marco Lopez; Filip Djuricic, Hamed Traore, Jeremie Boga; Francesco Caputo
Verona vs Sassuolo Prediction
Sassuolo have lost Manuel Locatelli in the summer transfer window and will need to work hard to make up for his absence this season. The Neroverdi can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this match.
Verona have pulled off a few surprising results over the past year and could potentially trouble their opponents this weekend. Sassuolo are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Verona 1-2 Sassuolo
