Verona vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Verona welcome Spezia to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Serie A action on Saturday.

The home side have lost four games in a row and were defeated 1-0 in their previous outing by league leaders Inter Milan.

Spezia have three losses in their last five outings and are just two points above the relegation zone. They suffered a 2-0 defeat at Genoa in their last outing.

Verona vs Spezia Head-to-Head

The two North Italian rivals have faced off 42 times across all competitions. Their last six meetings have produced conclusive results, with five games ending in a win for the Gialloblu and the visitors managing just one win.

Verona have 22 wins in this fixture, while the Aquilotti have recorded 11 wins and nine games have ended in draws.

They last squared off at the Stadio Alberto Picco in their league fixture in January. Verona recorded a 1-0 win in that match, thanks to Mattia Zaccagni's 75th-minute goal.

Verona form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-L-W

Spezia form guide in Serie A: L-D-L-W-L

Verona vs Spezia Team News

Verona

There are a few injury concerns for head coach Ivan Juric for this home game. Miguel Veloso is set to be out for at least a month due to a neck injury. Ronaldo Vieira has been ruled out with a thigh injury since November and is expected to miss the game.

Matteo Lovato is struggling with a groin injury while on-loan midfielder Marco Bennasi remains on the sidelines with recurring injuries. He has not played a single match since securing a loan move from Fiorentina in January.

Stefano Sturaro will return from a one-game suspension.

Injured: Miguel Veloso, Ronaldo Vieira, Matteo Lovato, Marco Bennasi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spezia

Federico Mattiello has been ruled out with a thigh strain. Titas Krapikas, Roberto Piccoli, Riccardo Marchizza and Ardian Ismajli were all rested in the loss against Genoa. Their involvement in this fixture is doubtful.

Juan Ramos is also expected to miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Injured: Federico Mattiello

Doubtful: Titas Krapikas, Roberto Piccoli, Riccardo Marchizza, Ardian Ismajli

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Juan Ramos

Verona vs Spezia Predicted XI

Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri; Federico Dimarco, Giangiacomo Magnani, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazovic, Marco Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilić; Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak; Kevin Lasagna

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Luca Vignali, Claudio Terzi, Martin Erlic, Simone Bastoni; Leo Sena, Matteo Ricci, Giulio Maggiore; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Daniele Verde

Verona vs Spezia Prediction

Verona and Spezia have both had some injury concerns in their recent games. The visitors have scored two more goals than the hosts this campaign but their defensive frailties have let them down.

Given the poor run of form experienced by both teams, we predict the game will end in a draw.

Prediction: Verona 1-1 Spezia