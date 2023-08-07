Versatile Chelsea star close to sealing Premier League loan move as Mauricio Pochettino continues squad clear-out – Reports 

Chelsea midfielder Lewis Hall is reportedly inching closer to securing a loan deal to Crystal Palace in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Blues are currently in the process of restructuring their squad after their shock 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season. They have parted ways with the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and Kalidou Koulibaly so far this summer.

Chelsea are also keeping an eye on their young players' development, formulating temporary deals for most of them. So far, they have loaned out David Datro Fofana to Union Berlin for the whole of next season.

According to Todofichajes, Hall could be the next promising star to depart the west London outfit ahead of the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season. He is said to be close to completing a season-long loan switch to Crystal Palace, where he is likely to gain prominence.

Hall, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026, could prove to be a fine signing for Crystal Palace. The 18-year-old would likely fill the void left by veterans James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic.

Should Hall join Roy Hodgson's outfit this summer, he would have Will Hughes and Naouirou Ahamada to compete with in a number eight role. He could also step up as an emergency left-back when required.

Hall, who made his Chelsea debut in a FA Cup third-round match in January 2022, shot to prominence with his outings on the left flank last season. He featured in 11 games, racking up 823 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, the Blues are currently on the lookout for two central midfielders after losing four first-team players this summer. They are said to be in advanced talks to snap up Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and are also monitoring Leeds United's Tyler Adams.

How is Chelsea's midfield set to look like?

Chelsea currently have two senior midfielders, namely Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher. They also have Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Lewis Hall, Andrey Santos and Cesare Casadei as a few rookie midfield options. However, the Blues are expected to loan out Casadei and Ugochukwu, similar to Hall, for regular minutes.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are likely to add to their depth soon enough, with a new bid to sign Moises Caicedo currently in the works, as per The Telegraph. They are also said to trigger Tyler Adams' £20 million release clause, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have paid over £180 million to sign Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Robert Sanchez and three others. They have also added Angelo Gabriel and Diego Moreira to their well-renowned youth system apart from 19-year-old Ugochukwu.