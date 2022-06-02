"Very close to signing" - Rodrigo Oliviera says Arsenal are ready to make 'great offer' for 25-year-old Manchester City star 

Brazilian journalist Rodrigo Oliviera has claimed that Arsenal are in "pole position" to sign Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus this summer. He stated that Jesus desires to stay in England but wants to leave City.

The Brazilian forward made 41 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City in the 2021-22 season, scoring 13 goals and making 12 assists.

However, the Premier League champions have signed Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, increasing the competition for Jesus. Hence, he could look to move somewhere else for regular playing time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Calciomercato's CMIT TV, 'Radio Gaucha' journalist Oliviera revealed the forward's current situation, saying:

“Many top clubs are on Gabriel Jesus, but the one in pole position is Arsenal. The player wants to leave Manchester City. Jesus is very close to signing with the Gunners, he is very suited to English football and wants to stay in England and Arsenal want to make a good offer, so Arsenal will probably take on Gabriel Jesus, who lost space with the Brazil shirt in the recent months."

He added:

"Many players have overtaken him in the hierarchy, which is why he wants to stay in England and, at the same time, Arsenal are ready to make a great offer, perhaps even for 50-60 million euros and are in pole position."

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus could be an important signing for Arsenal

Signing Jesus could solve a major problem for the Gunners, i.e., goalscoring. Mikel Arteta has built a great team of youngsters with the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka consistently creating chances. However, their strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have often failed to convert them. The duo managed to score just 16 goals in all competitions between them last season.

Both players' contracts with the club expire this summer. As per The Guardian, while Lacazette will likely depart, Nketiah is set to receive a new contract.

Hence, signing the Manchester City forward to accompany the Englishman could prove to be a smart move for the Gunners. Moreover, Jesus' versatility means he can play on the right side of the attack as well if needed or play in a two-striker system as well.

A lack of Champions League football could perhaps deter the Brazilian from joining the Gunners. However, the fact that Jesus has worked with Arteta during their time at City could work out in favor of the north London club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far