"Very frustrating" - Chelsea's Ben Chilwell reacts to his ACL injury, claims he will do everything he can to return 'as soon as possible'

Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell was having a splendid season this time around. The former Leicester City man has formed part of a resilient Chelsea defense. He has also been pitching in with incredible goals and assists for a player in his position. On the international stage, he's settled down as first choice in the left-back position for the England national team.

Unfortunately, the young full-back recently injured his anterior cruciate ligament in Chelsea's 4-0 midweek win over Juventus in the Champions League.

Ben Chilwell is 'very frustrated' at his injury situation, saying he was 'enjoying his football and playing' for the current Chelsea team. The 24-year-old European championship finalist was injured when he jarred his right knee in a challenge with Adrien Rabiot of Juventus on Tuesday.

Discussing his injury in a social media post, the Chelsea man shared a picture of himself with the accompanying caption:

"Very frustrating picking up an injury in a moment like this when I am really enjoying my football and playing in this team. I will do everything I can to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. Thank you for all the messages of support."

Ben Chilwell couldn’t complete Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League battering of Juventus in the Champions League. There were concerns that the Englishman might be out for over six months.

He's out for six weeks at least: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel speaks on Ben Chilwell injury

Ben Chilwell's ACL injury has hit Chelsea seriously. Especially as the star is expected to stay on the sidelines for the remainder of the year. Although a surgery might be necessary, no decisions have been made in that regard.

According to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, the Blues are choosing to remain hopeful about the star's predicament. Tuchel stressed that the next six weeks will offer an update. He said:

"Ben is out. He has a partial injury of his ACL. The decision is to treat it conservatively. The next six weeks will tell the story if he makes it and will be fully available after the six weeks hopefully or needs the surgery after that. I only care now about the six weeks. We are very positive because the first reaction of his body is positive. Hopefully it stays like this. The full focus from everybody is to the next six weeks to bring him back to the pitch and make him play."

