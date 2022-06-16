“Very happy to have been able to contribute” – Lionel Messi shares delight as he opens cancer center for children in Barcelona 

Lionel Messi has shared his delight at the opening of a new cancer treatment center for children in Barcelona.

According to Cuatro, the iconic Argentine star made a great contribution to the facility. He visited the Catalonian center with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo upon the grand opening.

The Barcelona legend took to Instagram to thank those responsible for opening the children's facility. The 34-year-old posted a picture at the center, with the caption:

"I really wanted to visit it. The truth is that it was very exciting to see how everything turned out this afternoon now that the works are finished."

He added:

"I wanted to congratulate everyone who worked on this project. I am very happy to having been able to contribute my grain of sand and I would also like to thank all the people who joined to help in the fight against childhood cancer”

The clinic is part of the the Sant Joan de Deú Hospital and will be one of the biggest of its kind in Europe. In a statement released by the clinic, they stated (per Cuatro):

"This Thursday we inaugurate the SJD Pediatric Cancer Center Barcelona. A monographic childhood cancer center that is unique in Spain and one of the largest in Europe and the world. We really want to show you this great dream come true for all the brave ones!”

It was certainly a great gesture by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Fans mob Lionel Messi upon return to Barcelona

Ahead of his visit to the hospital, Messi was greeted at Barcelona airport by a sea of supporters, who were desperate to get a glimpse of their hero.

The Argentine will go down as arguably the Blaugrana's greatest ever player, having scored 672 goals in his 778 appearances for the club.

He left the Camp Nou in tears last summer when Barca's precarious financial position forced him to leave the club. He eventually joined Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

However, according to Sport Bible, Messi was welcomed back to Catalonia with open arms while on a summer break with his wife and three children.

The diminutive playmaker stopped to sign autographs and take selfies with supporters, while his family were safely led away by security.

B/R Football @brfootball On this day in 2006, an 18-year-old Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup goal in a 6-0 win vs. Serbia On this day in 2006, an 18-year-old Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup goal in a 6-0 win vs. Serbia 🇦🇷 https://t.co/SLc45QUAmL

Messi endured a difficult debut campaign at the Parc Des Princes, having scored just 11 times in 34 appearances across all competitions. He was also jeered by his own supporters following his side's exit in the Champions League Round of 16 against Real Madrid.

