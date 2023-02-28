"Very important for my career" - Brazilian attacker opens up on potentially playing alongside Robert Lewandowski amid rumors of Barcelona move

Brazilian wonder kid Vitor Roque, who is one of the most sought after youngsters in world football at the moment, recently claimed that playing alongside Barcelona attacker Robert Lewandowski is his goal.

Roque has drawn comparisons with strikers like Ronaldo Nazario, Gabriel Jesus and more for his mature playing style. The 18-year-old, who currently plays for Athletico Paranaense, has been linked with moves to European clubs like Arsenal.

"Barcelona is a dream. If I end up there, it will be a great joy for my family and me. It'd be a fantastic move". Vitor Roque: "I feel ready to make the move to Barcelona, of course. Would be amazing to play with Lewandowski", tells Sport with @joaquimpiera

Roque, however, recently claimed that his dream is to play for Barcelona alongside Robert Lewandowski. He told SPORT:

"If ending up going to Barca comes to fruition, it will be a great joy for my family and for me... for this reason, I have to continue working hard and hope that everything will come to fruition over time, If I had a footballer by my side of this level, I would try to learn as much as I could. If this ends up happening, I'm sure it will be very important for my career. It would be something wonderful."

Lewandowski has been one of the best strikers in world football in recent times. He has inspired many with his superb performances on the pitch. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Roque idolizes the Polish hitman as well.

Lewandowski joined the Blaugrana from Bayern Munich in the summer. He has since scored 25 goals and has provided six assists in 31 matches for the Catalan club.

Former Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas spoke about Xavi's coaching

Cesc Fabregas used to be teammates with Xavi during his stint at Barcelona. Fabregas currently plays for Serie B side Como. Xavi, on the other hand, is at the helm of the Barca senior team.

Fabregas, formerly of Arsenal and Chelsea, recently gave his assessment of the Blaugrana under Xavi's tutelage. He told El Larguero:

“I like it. You can see things that you haven’t seen in years. I think he will say that there are things to improve, but I think there is already a lot of improvement. The Europa League is a stick that makes you see that you are not at that European level, although you see that you compete better and better.”

Barcelona are currently on top of the La Liga table with 59 points from 23 matches and are leading Real Madrid by six points.

