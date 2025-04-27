"Very important turning point" - Lionel Messi's old comments on Copa del Rey resurface after Barcelona's win over Real Madrid

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's comments from 2021 are resurfacing on the internet after Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-2 to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday, April 26.

Jules Kounde's extra-time goal (116') helped La Blaugrana win the Spanish Cup 3-2. Amid the celebration, the comments of former Barcelona star Lionel Messi have again come alive. In April 2021, Messi scored a brace and helped La Blaugrana beat Athletic Club 4-0 to win the Copa del Rey.

The Spanish Cup was Barcelona's first title in two years since winning the La Liga in the 2018/19 season. At that time, the La Liga giants were producing poor results due to the financial crisis and internal issues. After the match, Messi underlined the trophy's importance for the team. He told Sports Ole (via The Times of India):

"The truth is that the last Copa del Rey was special because of the moment we were in. The club is coming out of two years where we were not good."

He added:

"The Copa del Rey was a turning point for the dressing room, and a very important turning point. And beyond that, on a personal level, I like to win and win titles. And the more there are, the better it is"

However, due to financial constraints, Messi left the club in August 2021 and joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer. He currently plays for MLS side Inter Miami, which he joined in July 2023.

Meanwhile, with the Copa del Rey triumph, Barcelona have taken their first step towards a potential treble this season. They are leading the race for La Liga and are in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Betis star lauds Lionel Messi as one of the best in MLS history

Real Betis forward Cucho Hernandez has hailed Lionel Messi as the best player in Major League Soccer's (MLS) history. Hernandez, who joined La Liga side Real Betis from Columbus Crew earlier this year, talked about Messi's impact in the MLS.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the Colombian forward said:

"The media impact was incredible. That was even good for us because the number of MLS fans increased a lot. It was a pleasure to be able to have, in my opinion, the best football player in history in the MLS."

Messi and Hernandez faced each other four times, with Inter Miami taking the edge with two wins, while Columbus Crew won once, and one of their games ended as a draw.

Since joining Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has guided the Herons to two accolades - the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024.

