VfB Stuttgart 1-3 Bayern Munich: 5 talking points as the Bavarians maintain their 2-point advantage at the top of the league | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich struggled in phases against a well-prepared VfB Stuttgart side but eventually ran out 3-1 winners in what was another routine Bundesliga win. The victory sees the Bavarians retain their pole position in the league for yet another weekend.

Heading into this big-ticket fixture, Stuttgart sat eighth on the table and were within arms reach of the Europa League spots. Coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, who has been credited for Die Roten's return to the top division, as well as a decent showing so far this season, would have certainly fancied his side's chances after learning that prominent names like Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich would not making the trip.

However, it was not meant to be for the hosts, who succumbed to Bayern Munich's dominance. They didn't throw in the towel at any point, but a Robert Lewandowski in prime form and Kingsley Coman's coming-of-age as a quality winger was too hot to handle.

On this note, let us take a look at five talking points from the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

#5 Stuttgart take the lead against the run of play

Stuttgart's main man up front, all of 19 years, graduated from PSG's academy

Stuttgart, who have historically fared very poorly against Bayern Munich, took the lead in the 20th minute. Tanguy Coulibaly scored off a quick counter-attack, yet again exposing Bayern's defensive flaws.

The defending champions, who had the better of the opening exchanges, moved along expected lines. However, much credit should be given to Stuttgart, who were on the money from the word get-go, making life difficult for Hansi Flick's side.

#4 Bayern Munich's squad depth

Hansi Flick has a roster at his disposal most managers would envy

In a bunch of surprise decisions, Bayern Munich started World Cup winner Corentin Tollisso in midfield, with Jamal Musiala, Marc Roca and Tanguy Nianzou making the substitutes list.

Meanwhile, Douglas Costa added a third goal for the Bavarians barely minutes after coming on, putting the game beyond the hosts' reach. The goal was created by yet another substitute in Leroy Sane, who has been making these brilliant cameos a habit recently.

Such is the luxurious depth that Bayern Munich possess. While an improved VfB Stuttgart did put up a brave fight, the strength of Hansi Flick's squad as a whole outdid Pellegrino Matarazzo's side at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.