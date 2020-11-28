VfB Stuttgart 1-3 Bayern Munich: Player ratings as Douglas Costa scores first goal on return | Bundesliga 2020-21 

Bayern Munich returned to winning ways after securing an emphatic 3-1 victory over an inspired Stuttgart at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in a 2020-21 Bundesliga game.

Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski and Douglas Costa were all on target for the reigning champions after Tanguy Coulibaly had opened the scoring for the Reds.

Hansi Flick's side were all over the place defensively in the first half but found their footing after the break to cruise towards another comfortable win that sees them consolidate their place at the top of the league standings.

On that note, here are the ratings of Bayern Munich players in the game:

Manuel Neuer - 7/10

Bayern Munich's high line left Manuel Neuer thoroughly exposed on the break. Neuer also overcommitted to Silas Wamangituka's cross that led to Coulibaly's opener. However, in the second half, the sweeper-keeper stood tall and made a few key saves.

Benjamin Pavard - 6.5/10

Bayern Munich's defence was horribly exposed on the break in the first half.

Benjamin Pavard was good in attack, as he drove forward regularly to link up with his attackers. However, the Frenchman came up short defensively, as Coulibaly and Gonzalo Castro looked to exploit his side of the pitch.

Jerome Boateng - 6/10

Jerome Boateng's positioning was a big problem for Bayern Munich, especially in the first half, as the player often appeared to drive too far ahead at times, which left acres of space at the back.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

There was no communication between David Alaba and Boateng in the first half, but the Austrian redeemed himself to some extent after the break, showing composure and positional awareness which he seemed to lack in the opening stanza.

Lucas Hernandez - 6/10

Lucas Hernandez was outpaced by Silas Wamangituka in the build-up to Stuttgart's opener. The Frenchman was also beaten by Froster when the home side mounted a counter-attack, which indicated the player's lack of pace in the game. It was no wonder then that he was the first Bayern Munich player to be hooked off.

Corentin Tolisso - 7/10

Corentin Tolisso kept the ball moving with his accurate passing and also registered the most clearances by any Bayern Munich player in the game with three. However, he went off injured in the 83rd minute.

Leon Goretzka - 6/10

No player was dribbled past more times in the game than Leon Goretzka, whose shortcomings at the back allowed Stuttgart to hit their mighty visitors on the break.

Serge Gnabry - 6.5/10

'Chef' Gnabry hasn't been cooking lately. Serge Gnabry seemed to have run out of fuel against Stuttgart, as the German international was largely anonymous in the game.

Thomas Muller - 7/10

Thomas Muller laid three key passes on the night, one of which set up Coman for the equaliser. However, the Raumdeuter left a lot to be desired in the attacking half.

Kingsley Coman - 8/10

It was another superb performance from Kingsley Coman. He brought Bayern Munich on level terms with a nonchalant finish by cutting onto his right to unleash a powerful low drive beyond Gregor Kobel to score in his third straight match, Coman also provided an assist to Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski - 8/10

Robert Lewandowski will need some stopping, as the prolific Pole bagged another goal for Bayern Munich with a sumptuous finish beyond Kobel for his 12th Bundesliga strike of the season.

⭐ Robert Lewandowski has scored 70 goals in 61 appearances for Bayern Munich in all competitions since the start of last season, 24 goals ahead of the next highest scorers in Europe’s top 5 leagues (Ciro Immobile & Cristiano Ronaldo, both 46) pic.twitter.com/v6MAfAdgaD — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 28, 2020

Ratings of Bayern Munich Substitutes

Bayern Munich substitutes Costa and Sane helped put the match beyond doubt.

Niklas Sule - 7/10

The first substitute of the night, Niklas Sule replaced Hernandez and brought steel to the fragile Bayern Munich backline with his physicality.

Leroy Sane - 7/10

Leroy Sane's role of an 'impact substitute' continues to gather steam, as the former Manchester City star was directly involved against Stuttgart, providing Costa with an assist.

Douglas Costa - 7/10

Douglas Costa got off the mark for the season after scoring a carbon-copy of Coman's goal in the dying moments to put the game beyond Stuttgart.

Tanguy Nianzou - 6.5/10

The 18-year old Tanguy Nianzou looked assured at the heart of the Bayern Munich defence after replacing Jerome Boateng.

Javi Martinez - 7/10

Javi Martinez replaced Tolisso in the 83rd minute and held up well when Stuttgart tried to amp up the pressure in the final few minutes.