VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich lock horns with an impressive VfB Stuttgart side in an important clash at the MHP Arena on Saturday.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best on the domestic front this season. The Bavarian giants were held to a 2-2 draw by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations over the past year. The home side held newly-crowned champions Bayer Leverkusen to a 2-2 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent historical record against VfB Stuttgart and have won 69 out of the 109 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfB Stuttgart's 18 victories.

Bayern Munich have won each of their last 11 matches away from home against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga - they have a longer such run only against Werder Bremen in the history of the competition.

Bayern Munich have secured a total of 69 victories against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga - the highest number of wins by one team against another in the history of the competition.

Harry Kane has scored an astonishing 35 goals for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga so far and is currently the competition's top scorer, with VfB Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy in second place with 25 goals.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have been impressive in recent weeks and will be intent on building a good run of results with a victory this weekend. Harry Kane has been prolific for the Bavarians and will look to add to his goal tally on Saturday.

VfB Stuttgart have punched above their weight so far and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Bayern Munich

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: VfB Stuttgart to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes