VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich travel to Stuttgart for their Bundesliga clash this weekend, with the defending champions looking to get back to winning ways in the league following last weekend's 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen.

Hansi Flick's men did bounce back during the week's UEFA Champions League clash, which they won 3-1 against RB Salzburg.

But Bayern Munich were far from convincing in that 3-1 win, and required an outstanding performance from Manuel Neuer to earn the three points.

Stuttgart returned to the Bundesliga this year after a season in the wilderness, and have started reasonably well, losing only one of their first eight games. Stuttgart have drawn five of those eight games, including their last four.

Last weekend, a late equalizer from Marc-Oliver Kempf ensured Stuttgart shared the spoils with Hoffenheim in a 3-3 away draw.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Bayern have won 32 of the last 45 clashes against Stuttgart, losing only nine times and playing out four draws.

The last Bundesliga clash between these two teams took place in January 2019, when Bayern Munich comfortably beat Stuttgart 4-1 at the Allianz Arena.

VfB Stuttgart form guide: D-D-D-D-W

Bayern Munich form guide: W-D-W-W-W

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Team News

Stuttgart have several players ruled out for this game. Momo Cisse, Clinton Mola, Erik Thommy, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui and Maxime Awoudja are all likely to miss this match.

Injured: Momo Cisse, Clinton Mola, Erik Thommy, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Maxime Awoudja

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Joshua Kimmich is set to miss a couple more months of action with a knee injury, while Alphonso Davies is still a few weeks away from returning from an ankle issue.

Injured: Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Pascal Stenzel, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Tanguy Coulibaly, Wataru Endo, Orel Mangala, Silas Wamangituka; Gonzalo Castro, Daniel Didavi; Sasa Kalajdzic

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Prediction

With the firepower that Bayern have at their disposal and the consistency that they have shown, it is difficult to bet against them in any game that they play.

We are predicting an end to Stuttgart's run of draws with a loss in this weekend's game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-3 Bayern Munich