VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

VfB Stuttgart will host Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and both teams will hope to build a bit of winning momentum.

Both sides won their previous game in the league, and are separated by just three points in the league table heading into matchday 16.

Marco Rose’s side surprised champions Bayern Munich, and results elsewhere meant they closed the gap on the teams above them. Stuttgart, meanwhile, continued their impressive away form and beat Augsburg 4-1.

Both teams have played some good football despite their league position this season. We expect a fiercely-contested game on Sunday.

Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-head

The two sides have won the Bundesliga title in the past, and have a rich history. Despite Stuttgart’s recent malaise in the top-flight, they have a better head-to-head record against Gladbach.

Stuttgart have won 39 games, while Borussia Monchengladbach have won 29 of the 96 the two have played. A total of 28 games have ended in draws. More recently, however, Gladbach have a better record, winning four out of the last six games between the two sides.

This game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, and Stuttgart have won their last two games there against Marco Rose’s side.

However, Stuttgart's home form in general this season has been poor, as Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side are one of only three teams still winless at home.

Stuttgart form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Stuttgart

Stuttgart manager Pellegrino Matarazzo will be without the duo of Hamadi Al Ghaddioui and Maxime Awoudja. Erik Thommy and Clinton Mola are doubtful, and may not make the squad.

Konstatinos Mavropanos and Daniel Didavi were on the bench during the game against Augsburg. Mavropanos was an unused substitute while Divadi came off the bench to score for Die Schwaben.

Injured: Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Maxime Awoudja, Lilian Egloff

Doubtful: Erik Thommy, Clinton Mola

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Breel Embolo underwent surgery on his hand on Monday, and it remains to be seen if he will start against Stuttgart. At best, we could see him make the bench as Alassane Plea is back for Monchengladbach.

Valentino Lazaro is expected to miss out because of a muscle injury, while Marcus Thuram is still suspended.

Injured: Valentino Lazaro, Torben Musel

Doubtful: Breel Embolo

Suspended: Marcus Thuram

Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc Kempf; Wataru Endo, Silas Wamangituka, Borna Sosa, Orel Mangala; Gonzalo Castro, Mateo Klimowicz; Nicolas Gonzalez

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria; Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea, Lars Stindl

Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach’s win over Bayern Munich should act as a catalyst for them to push on and be a more consistent team in the second half of the season. They will hope to finish in the top four, and should overcome Stuttgart.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side turn up for the big games, but their home form will be a worry. We expect their winless home run to go on as Gladbach snatch an away victory.

Score prediction: Stuttgart 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach