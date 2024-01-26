VfB Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as VfB Stuttgart take on an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important encounter at the MHP Arena on Saturday.

VfB Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

VfB Stuttgart, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The hosts slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of VfL Bochum in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against VfB Stuttgart and have won nine out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

VfB Stuttgart are winless in their last 11 matches against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and have failed to find the back of the net in seven of these games.

RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart lost each of their first matches in the Bundesliga in 2024, with both defeats coming at the hands of TSG Hoffenheim.

VfB Stuttgart have lost three of their last four matches in the Bundesliga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 14 such games preceding this run.

RB Leipzig are winless in their last three matches in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since August 2022.

VfB Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have shown flashes of their ability over the past year but will need to step up to the plate to keep their place in the top four. The likes of Xavi Simons and Dani Olmo have been influential figures for the away side and will look to make their mark this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart have exceeded expectations so far this season but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-3 RB Leipzig

VfB Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Xavi Simons to score - Yes