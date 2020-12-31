VfB Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

VfB Stuttgart host RB Leipzig at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday night as the Bundesliga returns after a two-week break.

Leipzig are third in the Bundesliga at the moment, level on points with Bayer Leverkusen, who are ahead of them on goal difference.

They are two points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who took top spot with a win over Leverkusen in the last game before the break.

In their last Bundesliga game before the break, Leipzig only managed a 0-0 draw against FC Koln at home. After that, they played their DfB Pokal second round fixture against Augsburg. They won 3-0 thanks to goals from Willi Orban, Yussuf Poulsen and Angelino.

Stuttgart made a decent start to life back in the Bundesliga, after returning to the top-flight this season. They have 18 points from their first 13 games and are in seventh spot.

Before the break, they lost 1-0 to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Freiburg in the DfB Pokal.

VfB Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

Leipzig have won three of the four games that they have played against Stuttgart, losing the other one.

VfB Stuttgart form guide: W-L-D-W-W

RB Leipzig form guide: W-D-W-W-W

VfB Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Team News

VfB Stuttgart

Erik Thommy is still likely to be ruled out with the elbow injury that he picked up during a pre-season friendly against Liverpool in August. Momo Cisse is also ruled out with a muscle injury.

Injured: Erik Thommy, Momo Cisse

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Lukas Klostermann could be available again for RB Leipzig, with his recovery from a knee injury said to have progressed well.

Christopher Nkunku and Justin Kluivert could miss out again, but that is where Leipzig's new signing Dominik Szoboszlai could come in handy. The Hungarian has signed from Salzburg, and will be available for the first game of the new year.

Injured: Christopher Nkunku, Justin Kluivert, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs

Doubtful: Ibrahima Konate

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc Kempf; Wataru Endo, Silas Wamangituka, Borna Sosa, Orel Mangala; Gonzalo Castro, Tanguy Coulibaly; Nicolas Gonzalez

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Angelino; Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl; Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg, Dani Olmo; Yussuf Poulsen

VfB Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Prediction

We are predicting a comfortable win for RB Leipzig, as Julian Nagelsmann's side look to keep pace with the other sides at the top of the Bundesliga.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-3 RB Leipzig