VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21 

VfB Stuttgart will host Union Berlin in the Bundesliga this Tuesday, and based on how the two sides played in their last game, we could be in for a thriller.

While Stuttgart put five past title-challengers Borussia Dortmund to force the club into sacking Lucien Favre, Union Berlin could have beaten Bayern Munich at home.

Both sides started well against their more illustrious opponents and it was refreshing to see the two play brave football and get their just rewards in the first half. While Dortmund fell apart against Stuttgart, Bayern managed to come back after going behind to take a point away from Urs Fischer’s Union side.

The two sides are likely to play high-intensity football on Tuesday night, and not the cagey football that was on display when they faced each other in 2019. Union Berlin were promoted to the Bundesliga at Stuttgart’s expense in the relegation playoff, so expect a bit of animosity.

VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

The two sides are separated by just goal difference in the league table, and there is not much to choose between them. As mentioned before, Union got the better of Stuttgart in the playoff final a year ago, but it was a tie decided on away goals.

In terms of head-to-head, Stuttgart have the better record as they have won once in four meetings between the two sides. The remaining matches have all been draws.

Despite their promising result against Bayern Munich, Union Berlin are still winless in three league games, and will hope to end that run. Stuttgart, meanwhile, have won two in a row in the league.

VfB Stuttgart form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Union Berlin form guide: W-W-D-L-D

Union left wondering what more could have been after a memorable Topspiel tussle with Bayern ⚔️#FCUFCB Highlights 🎥⭐ pic.twitter.com/d1wrLp3sA5 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 12, 2020

VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Team News

Stuttgart do not have any fresh injuries. They were so good against Dortmund in the first hour of their match that coach Pellegrino Matarazzo was able to bring off some of their key players in Silas Wamangituka and Tanguy Coulibaly. Watch out for Wamangituka, who has been racking up the goals of late.

Injured: Daniel Didavi, Erik Thommy, Momo Cisse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union Berlin coped well in Max Kruse and Joel Pohjanpalo’s absence against Bayern. The likes of Christopher Lenz and Sheraldo Becker were effective on the break from the wider areas.

With Grischa Prömel doing a commendable job in the middle on the park, they will look to hurt Stuttgart on the counter attack come Tuesday.

Injured: Max Kruse, Joel Pohjanpalo, Anthony Ujah

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Predicted Lineups

VfB Stuttgart predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc Kempf; Wataru Endo, Silas Wamangituka, Borna Sosa, Orel Mangala; Philipp Forster, Sasa Kalajdzic, Tanguy Coulibaly

Union Berlin predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Andreas Luthe; Christopher Lens, Robin Knoche, Marvin Friedrich, Christopher Trimmel; Grischa Promel, Sheraldo Becker, Sebastian Griesbeck; Marius Bulter, Marcus Ingvartsen; Cedric Teuchert

VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Prediction

Both teams are full of confidence at the moment, and are playing some good football. They could cancel each other out in this fixture, but we could be in for some goals.

Score prediction: Vfb Stuttgart 2-2 Union Berlin