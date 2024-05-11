VfL Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Bundesliga 2023-24

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as VfL Bochum take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Sunday. Bayer Leverkusen have been exceptional this season and will look to extend their astonishing unbeaten run this weekend.

VfL Bochum are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side edged Union Berlin to an exhilarating 4-3 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, have won the league title and are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. The newly-crowned champions played out a 2-2 draw against AS Roma last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

VfL Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

Bayer Leverkusen have a good record against VfL Bochum and have won 14 out of the 28 matches played between the two teams. VfL Bochum have managed four victories against Bayer Leverkusen and will need to cut the deficit this weekend.

VfL Bochum form guide: W-W-L-D-L

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: D-W-W-D-D

VfL Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

VfL Bochum

Moritz-Broni Kwarteng and Mohammed Tolba are injured at the moment and will be sidelined for this clash. Michael Esser and Niclas Thiede are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Moritz-Broni Kwarteng, Mohammed Tolba

Doubtful: Michael Esser, Niclas Thiede

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have a fully-fit squad going into this game and unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting lineup.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

VfL Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

VfL Bochum Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Riemann; Passlack, Ordets, Schlotterbeck, Bernardo; Osterhage, Bero; Broschinski, Stoger, Wittek; Hofmann

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Andrich, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz, Boniface

VfL Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been virtually unstoppable over the past year and have an excellent squad at their disposal. The likes of Victor Boniface and Florian Wirtz can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

VfL Bochum have struggled in this fixture and have a point to prove going into this game. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand on Sunday.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 VfL Bochum