VfL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th April 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as VfL Bochum take on an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important clash at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Friday.

VfL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

VfL Bochum are currently in 15th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 5-1 defeat at the hands of VfL Wolfsburg in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form in recent weeks. The away side thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this fixture.

VfL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against VfL Bochum and have won 12 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Bochum's six victories.

VfL Bochum have won only one of their last nine matches against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, with their previous such victory coming by a 4-3 margin in 2022.

Borussia Dortmund have not been at the top of the Bundesliga table this late into their campaign since they last won the league title in the 2011-12 season.

Borussia Dortmund are winless in their last five matches away from home in all competitions - their worst run in this regard since November 2019.

After a run of five victories on the trot at home in the Bundesliga, VfL Bochum have lost four of their last five such matches in the competition.

VfL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have been in impressive form so far this season but have endured a poor run away from home. The league leaders currently find Bayern Munich snapping at their heels in the title race and cannot afford to drop points this week.

VfL Bochum are dangerously close to the relegation zone and are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Bochum 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

VfL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Brandt to score - Yes

