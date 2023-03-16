VfL Bochum vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023

VfL Bochum host RB Leipzig at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in round 25 of the Bundesliga on Saturday (March 18).

Bochum finally gave their fans something to cheer about as they moved out of the Bundesliga danger zone courtesy of a 2-0 win away to Koln last Friday. Before that, Letsch’s side were on a five-game losing streak, including a 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal on February 8.

Leipzig, meanwhile, will head into the game looking to restore some pride after suffering their heaviest away defeat in Europe. That knocked them out of the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage. Thomas Letsch’s men were on the receiving end of a 7-0 thrashing at Manchester City, losing 8-1 on aggregate to the Premier League holders.

The visitors now return to the Bundesliga, where they're unbeaten in seven of their last eight away games, losing four since October. With 45 points from 24 games, Marco Rose’s side are third in the standings, seven points off first-placed Bayern.

VfL Bochum vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leipzig boast a perfect head-to-head record against Bochum, winning all eight meetings.

Bochum have lost five of their last six games across competitions, with a 2-0 win over Koln last week being the exception.

Leipzig have won three of their last four Bundesliga games, with a 2-1 loss against Borussia Dortmund on March 3 being the exception.

Bochum are on a three-game losing streak at home, scoring once and shipping six goals since a 5-2 win over Hoffenheim in February.

VfL Bochum vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Off the back of a humiliating Champions League exit, Leipzig will head into the weekend looking for an immediate bounce-back.

While Bochum will seek to build on their win over Koln last weekend, Rose’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and should win at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Prediction: VfL Bochum 0-2 RB Leipzig

VfL Bochum vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leipzig

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Leipzig have kept four clean sheets in their last four games against Bochum.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five meetings.)

Poll : 0 votes