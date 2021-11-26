VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Vfl Bochum lock horns with SC Freiburg at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

The visitors will be looking to break their two-game losing streak as both of their losses this term came in their last two outings. They lost 2-1 at Bayern Munich earlier this month and fell 2-0 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt last Sunday.

The home side have not had much luck this term and have two losses in their last three league games. An early goal from Amine Adli condemned them to a 1-0 loss against Bayer Leverkusen last Saturday.

VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 19 times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched, with the hosts having a slight 8-7 lead in wins. Four games have ended in draws between the two sides.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since the 2015-16 campaign, when Bochum recorded a league double over Freiburg in the 2. Bundesliga. The visitors' last win in this fixture came in 2009 at Saturday's venue.

They last met at Saturday's venue in 2016, with the game ending in a 2-0 win for Die Unabsteigbaren.

VfL Bochum form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

SC Freiburg form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg Team News

VfL Bochum

Simon Zoller is a long-term absentee on account of an ACL injury. Robert Tesche is a doubt but has trained for the first time in a month and a half. Saulo Decarli and Patrick Osterhage complete the injury list for the hosts.

Manuel Riemann has resumed training and is in contention to start here after recovering from a thigh strain.

Injured: Saulo Decarli, Patrick Osterhage, Simon Zoller

Doubtful: Robert Tesche

Suspended: None

SC Freiburg

Jonathan Schmid is expected back in the new year following a complication after suffering from COVID-19 in August. Veteran striker Nils Petersen has just returned to training following a knee injury but the game comes too soon for him.

Injured: Jonathan Schmid, Nils Petersen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg Predicted XI

VfL Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Danilo Soares, Erhan Masovic, Vassilios Lampropoulos, Konstantinos Stafylidis; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Anthony Losilla, Eduard Löwen; Takuma Asano, Milos Pantovic, Sebastian Polter

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mark Flekken; Manuel Gulde, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck; Christian Gunter, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Lukas Kubler; Woo-yeong Jeong, Vicenzo Grifo, Lucas Holer

VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg Prediction

Freiburg's struggles in the last two games might continue here as well, while Bochum have also not been at their best. The meeting between the two sides is not expected to be high-scoring, but a win for the visiting side is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: VfL Bochum 1-2 SC Freiburg

