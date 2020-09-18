VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the Bundesliga kicks off this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg host a strong Bayer Leverkusen side at the Volkswagen Arena. Both sides have excellent squads and will have big ambitions for the new Bundesliga season.

Bayer Leverkusen narrowly missed out on a Champions League qualification spot last season and have lost Kai Havertz to Chelsea this summer. The away side is known for his attacking prowess and will look to take the game to Wolfsburg this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, have a depleted squad going into Sunday's game and will need to be at their absolute best to stand a chance against a formidable Bayer Leverkusen outfit. The home side finished in seventh place in the Bundesliga last season and will want to improve this season.

🎙Oliver Glasner's pre-match presser



It’s turned out that Max Arnold’s injury isn’t as bad as we first feared. If the pain eases up, he might be able to play on Sunday.#WOBB04 #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/DXq0p8PK5w — VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) September 18, 2020

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

Bayer Leverkusen have played a total of 30 Bundesliga fixtures against VfL Wolfsburg and have a slight upper hand as a head-to-head record is concerned. VfL Wolfsburg have won 11 games as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's 14 victories and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg managed an incredible 4-1 victory in the previous meeting between these two sides in May and will be filled to the brim with confidence going into this game. Marin Pongracic scored a brace on the day but is injured at the moment and will not be available on Sunday.

VfL Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: W-D-L-W-L

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Marin Pongracic will play no part in the game

VfL Wolfsburg

Marin Pongracic has been an important part of Wolfsburg's squad over the past year but is ruled out of this fixture due to an injury. Ignacio Camacho, William, and Kevin Mbabu are also struggling with injuries at the moment. Josuha Guillavogui is serving a suspension and cannot feature against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Injured: Marin Pongracic, Ignacio Camacho

Doubtful: William, Kevin Mbabu

Suspended: Josuha Guilavogui

Leon Bailey is an important player for Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen may have to do without star forward Leon Bailey on Sunday and are likely to use Czech striker Patrik Schick as a replacement. Paulinho is currently nursing an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament and cannot play a part in the game.

Injured: Paulinho

Doubtful: Leon Bailey

Suspended: None

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-5-1): Koen Casteels; Felix Klaus, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Jerome Roussillon; Josip Brekalo, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Renato Steffen, Admir Mehmedi; Wout Weghorst

Up next: #WOBB04



🗓️ 20 September

⏰ 18:00 CET

⚔️ Bundesliga MD 1

✈️ Wolfsburg, Germany pic.twitter.com/l0IoTxesDC — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) September 14, 2020

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Wendell, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Lars Bender; Karim Bellarabi, Charles Aranguiz; Kerim Demirbay, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby; Patrik Schik

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have a slight upper hand in this fixture but cannot afford to underestimate Wolfsburg's strength in the final third. The home side has benefited immensely from the technical prowess of Maximilian Arnold and Admir Mehmedi and well-equipped to trouble Peter Bosz's side.

Bayer Leverkusen are likely to field young Czech sensation Patrik Schick in this weekend's game and will rely on the likes of Florian Wirtz and Karim Bellarabi to provide the creative impetus against Wolfsburg. The away side also has a robust defensive line and might be able to pull off a victory in this game.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

