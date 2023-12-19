VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th December 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as VfL Wolfsburg lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's impressive Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Volkswagen Arena on Wednesday.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Bavarian giants eased past VfB Stuttgart by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side edged FC Darmstadt to a narrow 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 43 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's four victories.

Bayern Munich win an average of 2.5 points per game against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga - their best such record against a single opponent in the top flight.

Bayern Munich have found the back of the net in each of their last 30 matches against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga - a club record for the Bavarians against a single opponent in the competition.

Bayern Munich have picked up 35 points from their 14 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their best start to a league season in over eight years.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last Bundesliga fixture of the calendar year for the last 38 years.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have impressive on the domestic front so far and will be intent on catching up with Bayer Leverkusen in the title race. The Bavarians have excellent players in their ranks and cannot afford to drop points this week.

VfL Wolfsburg have pulled off a few positive results this season but have historically struggled in this fixture. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes