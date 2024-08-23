VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th August 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with its first round of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg take on Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday. Bayern Munich have been impressive in their preseason and hold the upper hand going into this game.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

VfL Wolfsburg finished in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The hosts defeated TuS Koblenz by a narrow 1-0 margin in the DFB Pokal in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, finished in third place in the league table in the 2023-24 season and failed to meet expectations in their previous campaign. The Bavarian side eased past Grasshoppers by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 45 out of the last 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's paltry four victories.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last 18 matches against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 4-1 margin in January 2015.

Since a 0-0 draw in 2008, Bayern Munich have found the back of the net in each of their last 32 matches against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and have scored a total of 90 goals in these games.

Bayern Munich failed to win the Bundesliga title last season for the first time since their 2012-13 campaign.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich will begin a new era under Vincent Kompany this weekend and face a difficult title race against the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund. Harry Kane has been impressive for the Bavarians and will need to prove his mettle this season.

VfL Wolfsburg have historically struggled in this clash and face an uphill task this weekend. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

