VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg take on Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich outfit at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side crashed out of the DFB-Pokal after a 2-1 defeat against Union Berlin this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their prolific best this season. The Bavarian giants eased past FSV Mainz by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 42 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's four victories.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last 15 matches against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, with their previous defeat against the Wolves coming by a 4-1 margin in 2015.

Bayern Munich have found the back of the net in each of their last 29 games against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga - the longest such streak by one team against another in the top flight.

VfL Wolfsburg have picked up 13 out of their last 15 possible points at home in the Bundesliga and have won their last three home games without conceding a single goal.

Bayern Munich have failed to win their first three Bundesliga games of the calendar year for the first time in 16 years.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have an excellent squad at their disposal but have not been in impressive form since the turn of the year. The likes of Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against the Bavarian side in the past. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes

