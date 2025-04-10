VfL Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th April 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as RB Leipzig lock horns with VfL Wolfsburg in an important encounter at the Volkswagen Arena on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
VfL Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Preview
RB Leipzig are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The away side eased past TSG Hoffenheim by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
VfL Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- RB Leipzig have a good recent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 12 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's seven victories.
- RB Leipzig have secured a total of 12 victories against VfL Wolfsburg in all competitions - more victories than they have achieved against any other side in the country.
- RB Leipzig have won two of their last three matches in the Bundesliga - more victories than they had achieved in the 11 such games preceding this run.
- VfL Wolfsburg have suffered three defeats on the trot in the Bundesliga without scoring a single goal - their first such run in the competition since 2012.
- VfL Wolfsburg have won only two of their 11 games in the second half of the season in the Bundesliga.
VfL Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction
RB Leipzig have come into their own in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game. Benjamin Sesko found the back of the net in his previous game and will look to add to his goal tally this week.
VfL Wolfsburg have struggled since the turn of the year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 1-3 RB Leipzig
VfL Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes