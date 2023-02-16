VfL Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important clash at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

VfL Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate at the hands of FC Schalke 04 in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won nine of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's four victories.

VfL Wolfsburg have won only one of their last 11 official games against RB Leipzig in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin in August 2021.

RB Leipzig are winless in their last five away games against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga but did win their first-ever away league game against the home side.

After a winning streak of six matches in all competitions, VfL Wolfsburg are winless in their last four matches - their second-longest such run under Niko Kovac.

RB Leipzig were on an unbeaten run of 12 Bundesliga games before their 2-1 defeat against Union Berlin and have now failed to win consecutive league games for the first time under Marco Rose.

VfL Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on overcoming their recent slump. The likes of Timo Werner and Andre Silva can be effective on their day and will look to step up in this fixture.

RB Leipzig English @RBLeipzig_EN



We're back at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday #ThrowbackThursday to our 6-1 win over Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal second roundWe're back at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday #ThrowbackThursday to our 6-1 win over Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal second round ⏪We're back at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday 📆 https://t.co/FUtUYaqFIN

VfL Wolfsburg can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best this season. RB Leipzig have been the better team in recent weeks and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 1-3 RB Leipzig

VfL Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Timo Werner to score - Yes

