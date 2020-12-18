VfL Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21 

VfL Wolfsburg will host VfB Stuttgart in their next Bundesliga game on Sunday after a closely-fought encounter against Bayern Munich in their previous game.
Despite the loss to Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg remained in fifth position, and are just a point behind Borussia Dortmund who occupy the fourth spot in the league table. Stuttgart, on the other hand, mounted a spirited comeback against Union Berlin in their last outing.
Sunday’s opponents are separated by just three points, and should Stuttgart beat Wolfsburg, they will move above Oliver Glasner’s side courtesy of goal difference.
The two teams have had a good Hinrunde (first half of the Bundesliga season), and will want to end the year on a high before a mini-break in the Bundesliga.
Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head
Both sides are considered potential contenders for the top four, but that might be out of reach. Europa League football might be the target, for now.
Wolfsburg were in great form before their first defeat of the season against Bayern, but will still be pleased with their performance. Glasner’s side started brightly and troubled Bayern in the game, and had the better openings compared to the Champions.
In the end, Bayern’s quality shone as Robert Lewandowski got the job done up front and Manuel Neuer stopped pretty much everything apart from Max Philipp’s opener.
Stuttgart, on the other hand, faced a stern test but relied on two late goals to avoid defeat against Union Berlin.
Pellegrino Matarazzo’s late substitutions worked for Stuttgart against Union as a brace from Sasa Kalajdzic in the final 10 minutes of the game got them out of jail.
The head-to-head record between Wolfsburg and Stuttgart has been competitive. Wolfsburg have won twice and lost three times. One match has ended in a draw in the last six clashes between the two teams.
Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-D-W-L
VfB Stuttgart form guide: D-L-W-W-D
Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Team News
Matarazzo will not be able to call upon Brazilian midfielder William, who has tested positive for COVID-19. Admir Mehmedi and Yunus Malli are also unlikely to feature. They join the long list of injuries that includes John Brooks and Renato Steffen.
Injured: John Brooks, Renato Steffen
Doubtful: Yunus Malli, Admir Mehmedi
Suspended: None
For Stuttgart, Atakan Karazor and Orel Mangala are doubtful, while Erik Thommy and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui are still unavailable.
Daniel Didavi got a few minutes off the bench against Union Berlin, and could once again feature come Sunday.
Injured: Erik Thommy, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Momo Cisse, Maxime Awoudja
Doubtful: Orel Mangala, Atakan Karazor
Suspended: None
Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Predicted Lineups
Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-5-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, Joshua Guilavogui, Jerome Roussillon; Ridle Baku, Max Philipp, Maxi Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst
VfB Stuttgart predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc Kempf; Wataru Endo, Silas Wamangituka, Borna Sosa, Gonzalo Castro; Daniel Didavi, Sasa Kalajdzic, Tanguy Coulibaly
Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction
It’s going to be a closely-fought encounter considering how good the two sides have been. Wolfsburg have lost just once this season, and we expect them to win this clash at home.
Score prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 StuttgartPublished 18 Dec 2020, 22:58 IST