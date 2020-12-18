VfL Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21 

VfL Wolfsburg will host VfB Stuttgart in their next Bundesliga game on Sunday after a closely-fought encounter against Bayern Munich in their previous game.

Despite the loss to Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg remained in fifth position, and are just a point behind Borussia Dortmund who occupy the fourth spot in the league table. Stuttgart, on the other hand, mounted a spirited comeback against Union Berlin in their last outing.

Sunday’s opponents are separated by just three points, and should Stuttgart beat Wolfsburg, they will move above Oliver Glasner’s side courtesy of goal difference.

The two teams have had a good Hinrunde (first half of the Bundesliga season), and will want to end the year on a high before a mini-break in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head

Both sides are considered potential contenders for the top four, but that might be out of reach. Europa League football might be the target, for now.

Wolfsburg were in great form before their first defeat of the season against Bayern, but will still be pleased with their performance. Glasner’s side started brightly and troubled Bayern in the game, and had the better openings compared to the Champions.

In the end, Bayern’s quality shone as Robert Lewandowski got the job done up front and Manuel Neuer stopped pretty much everything apart from Max Philipp’s opener.

🎙Oliver Glasner's pre-match presser



"@VfB_int have a lot of pace in attack and they're very dangerous in transition, so we need to pay attention to our defensive covering."#WOBVfB #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/HUSfHdDlLc — VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) December 18, 2020

Stuttgart, on the other hand, faced a stern test but relied on two late goals to avoid defeat against Union Berlin.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s late substitutions worked for Stuttgart against Union as a brace from Sasa Kalajdzic in the final 10 minutes of the game got them out of jail.

The head-to-head record between Wolfsburg and Stuttgart has been competitive. Wolfsburg have won twice and lost three times. One match has ended in a draw in the last six clashes between the two teams.

Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-D-W-L

VfB Stuttgart form guide: D-L-W-W-D

Sasa Kalajdzic came on in the 80th minute with Stuttgart down 2-0 to Union 😓



10 minutes later, he had them level 😱 pic.twitter.com/syeXpu582k — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 18, 2020

Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Team News

Matarazzo will not be able to call upon Brazilian midfielder William, who has tested positive for COVID-19. Admir Mehmedi and Yunus Malli are also unlikely to feature. They join the long list of injuries that includes John Brooks and Renato Steffen.

Injured: John Brooks, Renato Steffen

Doubtful: Yunus Malli, Admir Mehmedi

Suspended: None

For Stuttgart, Atakan Karazor and Orel Mangala are doubtful, while Erik Thommy and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui are still unavailable.

Daniel Didavi got a few minutes off the bench against Union Berlin, and could once again feature come Sunday.

Injured: Erik Thommy, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Momo Cisse, Maxime Awoudja

Doubtful: Orel Mangala, Atakan Karazor

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Predicted Lineups

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-5-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, Joshua Guilavogui, Jerome Roussillon; Ridle Baku, Max Philipp, Maxi Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

VfB Stuttgart predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc Kempf; Wataru Endo, Silas Wamangituka, Borna Sosa, Gonzalo Castro; Daniel Didavi, Sasa Kalajdzic, Tanguy Coulibaly

Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

It’s going to be a closely-fought encounter considering how good the two sides have been. Wolfsburg have lost just once this season, and we expect them to win this clash at home.

Score prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Stuttgart