Viborg vs B36 prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifers 2022

Viborg will take on B36 in the third round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers on Wednesday after safely negotiating their second round clash against Suduva.
B36, meanwhile, beat Tre Fiori 1-0 on aggregate following a goalless draw in the second leg away from home. However, they face a tall task when they visit Denmark for the first leg of this tie.
Viborg vs B36 Head-to-Head
This will be the first meeting between the two teams. Viborg will undoubtedly start as the strong favourites, as they play in a more competitive league.
Viborg form guide (across competitions): D-W-W-L.
B36 form guide (across competitions): W-L-W-W.
Viborg vs B36 Team News
Viborg
The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this clash.
Injured: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: None.
Unavailable: None.
B36
The visitors also have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this clash.
Injured: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: None.
Unavailable: None.
Viborg vs B36 Predicted XIs
Viborg (4-4-2): Lucas Pederson (GK), Mads Lauritsenn, Jacob Bonde, Kasper Kiilerich, Lamin Jawara, Christian Wagner, Nils Mortimer, Jay-Jay Grot, Zan Zaletel, Dan Aniyembe, Tobias Bech.
B36 (4-4-2): Matt Lamhaug (GK), Sonni Natestad, Hannes Agnersson, Mag Eglisson, Luc Schemedes, Marc Hellisdal, Jarli Christiansen, Ragnar Samuelson, Andrias Hognasson, Bjarni Peterson, Brian Jocobson.
Viborg vs B36 Prediction
Viborg will fancy their chances in this tie, as they have a stronger squad. They had a bye in the first round before beating Suduva in the second round of the qualifiers. The Danish club look to secure an unbeatable lead in the first leg to put the tie to bed before they visit the Faroe Islands for the second.
B36 will have their task cut out against their formidable Danish opponentsh. They'll have to be at their absolute best to take anything out of this game before heading into the second leg. Defensively, they'll have a massive task of negotiating Viborg's attack. Viborg are expected not just to seal this game but to seal the tie as well.
Prediction: Viborg 4-1 B36.