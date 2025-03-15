Viborg vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17, 2025 

Viborg and FC Copenhagen battle for three points in a Danish Superliga matchday 22 clash on Sunday at the Energi Viborg Arena.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 at Aarhus last weekend. Viborg went ahead through Frederik Tingager's 53rd-minute own goal before Mikael Anderson equalised in the 79th minute.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League Round of 16 in midweek. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's 58th-minute strike settled the contest and saw the Danes eliminated with a 3-1 aggregate defeat.

The Lion now shift their focus domestically, where their last game saw them held to a 1-1 home draw with Sonderjyske. The stalemate saw them drop to second in the standings, with 41 points from 21 games, while Viborg are eighth with 25 points.

Viborg vs FC Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Copenhagen have 34 wins from their last 55 head-to-head games with Viborg, losing nine.

Their most recent clash in August saw the two sides share the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.

Six of their last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides score.

Copenhagen's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Viborg's last five league games have had goals at both ends, with four producing at least three goals.

Copenhagen have the joint-best defensive away record in the league, conceding 10 goals in as many games.

Viborg vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

The vast majority of Viborg's points these season have come in home games, with 17 of their 25 points in total coming in front of their fans. Their games tend to be expansive, and they have won two of the last three head-to-head games they have hosted.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, had a disappointing week that saw them eliminated from the continent and also lose top spot in the league. Jacob Neestrup's side will focus on their quest for a domestic double, with a cup semi-final to come against the same opponents next month.

Expect Copenhagen to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Viborg 1-2 Copenhagen

Viborg vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

