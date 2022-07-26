Viborg vs Suduva Prediction, Preview, Team News, and more | UEFA Conference League 2022-23

Viborg will host Suduva in the second leg of the second round of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers on Thursday.

Viborg earned a narrow win in the first leg, courtesy of a late goal from Sufus Berger. They are now in prime position to seal the tie at home. The visitors, meanwhile, will have to register a victory away from home to qualify for the next qualifying round.

Viborg vs Suduva Head-to-Head

This will only be the second meeting for the two clubs after their clash in the first leg last week.

Viborg form guide: L-W-W.

Suduva form guide: L.

Viborg vs Suduva Team News

Viborg

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Suduva

The visitors also do not have any injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None.

Viborg vs Suduva Predicted XIs

Viborg (4-3-3): Lucas Lund (GK), Nicolas Burgey, Lamin Jwara, Justin Longwik, Jacob Bonde, Sufus Berger, Zan Zaletel, Jonas Thorsen, Jay-Jay Grot, Christian Wagner, Ibrahim Said.

Suduva (4-3-3): Tomas Svedkaukas (GK), Nicolas Taravel, Diogo Coelho, Markas Beneta, Olivier Rommens, Milan Jokic, Taigo Almeida, Yvgen Protasov, Joao Pedro, Kule Mbombo, Linas Zingertas.

Viborg vs Suduva Prediction

Viborg will fancy their chances because of a better squad and more importantly a first leg advantage. They will also be the more confident lineup, as they have already begun their domestic campaign. Viborg kickstarted heir domestic campaign with a win and a defeat. They are coming off a 3-1 defeat to AGF.

Suduva, meanwhile, will have a tall task to upstage their Danish opponents in their own backyard. The visitors will have to create more chances up front to stay in contention for qualification.

They'll rely heavily on their forward pairing of Mbombo and Zingertas to create some kind of an opening to help them get back into the contest. However, they'll also have to stay solid at the back to thwart Viborg 's attack. Nonetheless, a victory for the hosts is on the cards, considering the difference in pedigree between the two teams.

Prediction: Viborg 3-1 Suduva.

